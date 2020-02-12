SECTIONS
Jussie Smollett charged again in last year's hate crime hoax

Dan Calabrese
Published February 12, 2020 at 3:00am
Can I just remind you that I smelled a rat the very next day?

Actually a lot of people did. Just about anyone who had followed the usual trajectory of these “hate crimes” could see the problems with Smollett’s story, and could anticipate how this would ultimately end.

What we didn’t anticipate, of course, was a D.A. like Kim Foxx arbitrarily dropping all charges against Smollett on the stunningly thin pretense that no one cares about Class C felonies.

Now that Foxx has been pushed aside and a special prosecutor has convened a grand jury, criminal charges are back in Smollett’s life, and he’s not getting special friendly treatment to get out of it this time:

Smollett was indicted by a special Cook County grand jury on six counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly making four separate false reports regarding what police said was a faked attack. Special Prosecutor Dan Webb announced the charges in a press release Tuesday, saying that “further prosecution of Jussie Smollett is ‘in the interest of justice’.”

Smollett is expected back in Cook County court Feb. 24, records show. The actor must start the process all over again: A judge will be assigned, Smollett will be arraigned, and his attorneys will battle the same kind of charges he faced a year ago — this time, before a different set of prosecutors.

Among other things, Smollett’s false report caused Chicago police to expend massive resources attempting to identify and apprehend perpetrators who didn’t exist. Amazingly, when this came up prior to Foxx spiking the case, Smollett’s lawyers tried to blame the police for that. They argued that it wasn’t Smollett’s idea for them to spend so much time and money on the investigation.

But it was Smollett’s idea to pay two Nigerian brothers to pretend to attack him, all so he could get attention by claiming to have been attacked by racist Trump supporters.

Smollett has certainly paid a price for his crime already. He lost his role on Empire, and it’s a reasonable question whether he will ever be cast in a major acting role again. People tend not to respond well when they find out you’ve lied to them, and Smollett’s resulting fall has been a hard one.

But by faking this attack, Smollett committed real crimes, and he hasn’t yet paid any legal price for that. It’s time he did. Maybe it will dissuade others from inventing fake hate crimes and using them to get attention. That would certainly be a desirable result.

The left is very invested in the idea that the Trump presidency is inspiring all these racist attacks. But it’s not, so they have to fake them and hope that neither the media nor the police will call them out for doing so. Victims get attention, Trump gets ripped and the media get to spend a week or so talking about just what they want to talk about.

That’s the idea, anyway. In Smollett’s case it didn’t work out. At all. All that’s left is for him to do his time for it. Someone needs to make sure he does.

Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012.
