Just In Case We Need to Know, Who is Mike Pence?

President Trump’s video update from Walter Reed on Saturday was encouraging, and we’re praying with expectancy that he will soon be able to return to the White House and complete his recovery from COVID-19:

There is no indication that the president will need to cede power, even temporarily, to Vice President Mike Pence.

But at a time like this, it’s worth considering: Who is our vice president, and how would he lead if he was put in a position of having to do so?

On the surface, Pence’s qualifications for the presidency are about as strong as any you could find. He served six terms in the House of Representatives – from 2001 through 2013 – so he was in Congress throughout the entire Bush Administration and the first term of the Obama Administration. In his final term he was chairman of the House Republican Conference.

Pence then went on to be elected governor of Indiana, serving one term in that position and intending to run for a second before he changed his plans upon Donald Trump’s request that he become his running mate in 2016.

So what are Pence’s policy ideas?

When Pence became governor, he signed the largest tax cut in Indiana history. He has also been a strong advocate of spending restraints, at one point in Congress proposing a constitutional amendment that would have limited federal spending to the average federal revenues of the three previous years. He also voted against massive spending blowouts, including the Toxic Asset Relief Program in 2008 and the $862 billion Obama “stimulus” in 2009.

Pence believes in a robust foreign policy. He voted for the resolution that authorized the Iraq War, and has been a consistent supporter of Israel – including the decision by President Trump to move the U.S. embassy there from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. He also criticized the Obama Administration’s weakness vis-a-vis Russia, and has supported Trump’s decisions to sell arms to Ukraine while opposing the efforts of the Russians to monopolize gas pipeline deals with Europe.

(It’s maddenly ironic that the media portray Trump as Putin’s pal, when it was Obama who let Putin do just about anything he wanted, and it’s been Trump and Pence who put a stop to that.)

On trade policy, Pence’s history is that he’s been much more favorable toward free trade than Trump. He was a supporter of NAFTA and believed it was in America’s best interests to pursue similar trade deals with other countries.

Trump asked Pence to head up his coronavirus task force, and despite the predictable criticism, Pence did a good job of coordinating things like the production of ventilators and the provision of personal protection equipment. He worked well with the nation’s governors and showed a good understanding of what would be needed at the state level.

On a personal level, most people know that Pence is an evangelical Christian, and his social views reflect that stance.

I was disappointed with Pence over his handling of the Religious Liberty Restoration Act in Indiana. As governor, Pence signed a bill that was designed to prevent situations like the one Jack Phillips faced in Indiana – essentially protecting Christians or those of other faiths from being forced to participate in things that violated their faiths (like having to photograph or bake a cake for a gay wedding.)

It was good that Pence signed the bill into law. But when Democrats, the media and frightened business leaders started freaking out and claiming the law amounted to a “license to discriminate” – and threatened to boycott the state as a result – Pence quickly caved and allowed the bill to be amended to prohibit discrimination. The problem with this is that the original bill didn’t allow any real discrimination, and Pence showed weakness by not countering the narrative that it did.

If Pence were ever to become president, his style would be night-and-day different from Trump’s. Pence is soft-spoken and certainly not brash. He would be every bit as conservative as Trump – and certainly more so on issues like spending, crime and health care – but would not be as bold as Trump about taking on political rivals.

I realize the first Trump term is almost over. And I realize the latest reports out of Walter Reed are encouraging. We certainly hope this column never amounts to anything more than a get-to-know-your-vice-president feature. But any time the president is hospitalized, it’s worthwhile to pay some attention to who stands at the ready, just in case.

Now you know Mike Pence a little better. Hopefully that remains just for curiosity’s sake.