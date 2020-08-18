Just so you know: Biden let Bernie and his allies write the Democrats' 2020 platform

The result is exactly what you’d expect. For all the attention this week on who’s speaking and who’s dropping F-bombs while pretending not to know the mic is on, what really matters is how these people would govern.

And they’ve told us in so many words, which might be useful to anyone who cares to pay attention. Also, given the people who were assigned to write it, no one should be surprised that it’s an assortment of policy proposals that makes the Obama agenda look like the third term of Ronald Reagan:

The climate recommendations are a phantasmagoria of proposals to purge the U.S. of carbon-based fuels, and fast. Democrats will spend what it takes to “retrofit” four million buildings and two million households in five years. All new American buildings will be “net-zero” in carbon emissions by 2030, and the government will replace all 500,000 school buses nationwide with “zero-emission alternatives” within five years. The cost of all this and more isn’t provided, but it will run into the multi-trillions of dollars. Oh, and all public-works projects that require federal permission or money will have to pass a new climate test. In practice this would eliminate new fossil-fuel projects.

Right-to-work laws would be repealed and labor law rewritten to favor unions. Most student loans would be written off, and public college would be free to families making less than $125,000 a year. The manifesto ducks the political poison of Medicare for All, but it gets there anyway via the installment plan. Medicare would expand to cover anyone age 60 or older, Medicaid would expand even more in the states, and for those in between a new “public option” would replace private insurance.

In a way, the coronavirus pandemic has helped grease the skids for this. We’ve spent most of this year watching Congress allocate trillions of dollars it doesn’t have, and that no one had ever imagined we would spend, and most people have not batted an eyelash at any of it. A few of us understand that, at some point, we’re going to have to grapple with the question of how we pay for all this, but for now everyone just wants their stimulus checks and their unemployment bonuses.

No one’s allowed to bring up fiscal responsibility when it’s an “emergency” or whatever.

This is the model the Democrats will use to push through this insane agenda if they win the White House and come out with control of both the House and the Senate this year. The filibuster will be completely eliminated – which is something I’ve long advocated, but that Republicans refuse to do when they’re in control – and they will then proceed to pass all measures of massive spending on the grounds that such radical moves are urgent and a matter of life and death.

They’ll cite whatever they have to in order to justify it. The coronavirus. Climate change. Racism as a “public health crisis.” They’ll raise every tax they can, even though it won’t be nearly enough to pay for it all. They’ll instigate the biggest transfer of wealth from the productive sector to the political class in the history of this country.

The goal will be to make sure that as many people as possible become reliant on federal funding, so there is a built-in constituency to oppose any cut or elimination in the programs they will create or expand. They did that with ObamaCare. They got tens of millions of people dependent on federally subsidized health insurance, even though the fact that the program is bleeding the federal government dry is not enough to prompt scared politicians to repeal it.

Would a President Biden cede control to socialists?

Too many people who could have gotten health care on their own are now dependent on this. And it’s a principle of American politics that, once you’ve got people dependent on government, you must allow these people to remain dependent on government for the rest of their lives.

The Democrats supposedly had to nominate Joe Biden because Bernie Sanders was too radical, and the public would never elect a socialist. But Joe Biden is going to sign his name to every socialist idea Bernie Sanders has been pushing since the days when he took his honeymoon in the Soviet Union. The media tell us that Biden and Harris are “pragmatic moderates,” which they are not, but why does it matter when they’re allowing the likes of Bernie and AOC to write their policy positions?

By the way, when they get control of the government, Democrats are not like Republicans. Republicans in 2017 had the White House along with majorities in the House and the Senate. Yet they couldn’t hold together to repeal the health care law they’d been railing against for seven years. Republicans are scattered and undisciplined when they are in charge.

Not so with Democrats. They will put forward the most radical agenda in the history of this country and they will do whatever it takes to pass it. That’s because they know an opportunity like this is rare. They would get wiped out in the 2022 midterm elections, losing both the House and the Senate to a massive red wave as the country rejects their radical agenda. So they have to pass it when they’ve got the chance, and make it impossible to repeal even as they lose much of their power.

And they’ll do it. That’s why people should read the Democrat platform and take it seriously. They mean to do all of this. And if they win in November, they will. It will bankrupt the country and destroy all notions of private-sector wealth creation. It will end America’s reign as the world’s greatest producer and strongest power.

It will make the federal government the only force in American society that really matters. And they’re telling us in advance they’re going to do it.

We might want to pay attention to that.