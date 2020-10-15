If you want to admit you can’t stand Amy Coney Barrett because she’s conservative, fine. Just admit that.

But that’s not usually how things work.

Today’s political culture prefers to find something – however absurd – and pretend it’s a reason for massive outrage, then obsess over it for days on end as a back-door way of indicting someone’s character.

Amy Coney Barrett hasn’t given the left much in her confirmation hearings. She’s too smart and they’re too obvious for her to fall for the traps they’re trying to set. But they thought they got something to work with on Tuesday, when during questioning by Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono, Judge Barrett made a mention of “sexual preference.”

Cue the outrage machine!

TRENDING: Just So You Know, the Left's Outrage Over the Term 'Sexual Preference' is 100 Percent Phony

The prevailing culture decided years ago that the term sexual preference will not do. They jettisoned it in favor of “sexual orientation,” as the former supposedly implies an active choice about such things, while the latter implies “that’s just the way I am” or something.

It didn’t take long for it to start:

Judge Amy Coney Barrett stepped into a queer hornet’s nest during her confirmation hearings to become the next Supreme Court justice. Asked about her views on discrimination against LGBTQ people, she replied: “I have no agenda, and I do want to be clear that I have never discriminated on the basis of sexual preference and would not ever discriminate on the basis of sexual preference.”

Then the internet erupted in flames. That’s because Barrett used two words—sexual preference — that LGBTQ people find offensive, and which takes a blind eye to all the credible scientific research showing that sexual orientation is not a preference or a choice. It is an immutable part of our identity, and that’s true whether a person is straight or gay.

Is there really a difference between preference and orientation? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 10% (1 Votes) 90% (9 Votes)

Nonsense.

If you prefer vanilla ice cream to strawberry ice cream, you might say – and it might be true – that this is just the way you are and you didn’t actively choose to be that way. That’s fine. But you still prefer the one to the other.

There is no meaningful difference between the terms “preference” and “orientation”.

By talking about orientation, the idea is that whatever it is that you do, you do it without actively choosing or wanting to do it. But even if there is such a thing as involuntary orientation, it still involves preference.

A heterosexual male most definitely prefers not to have sex with other men. Whether he thoughtfully chose to embrace that preference or just involuntarily prefers it, he still prefers it.

RELATED: Oy: Cory Booker Demands Amy Coney Barrett - the Mother of Two Black Children - Denounce White Supremacy

To suggest that orientation exists without preference makes no sense whatsoever. A preference doesn’t have to be something you chose to be a preference. It just is.

Yet we’re being told that the term “sexual preference” is so inherently offensive that even the dictionary had to be changed – overnight, mind you – to indicate what a crime against humanity it is if anyone uses it.

All of this is a play act. Two terms that mean the exact same thing are assigned roles in the culture – one is sainted and one is damned – and if you’re caught using the wrong one, it becomes the excuse to bury you.

This is what the left is screeching about while serious people are considering the qualifications of a nominee to the Supreme Court. It’s a show, and a bad one. It’s not worth one more second of anyone’s attention, nor has it been worth any of the seconds already spent on it.