Just so you know, North Korea is laundering money through U.S. banks to get around economic sanctions

Kudos to NBC News, which often isn’t known for good reporting, but did so here.

Politicians and diplomats tend to like the option of economic sanctions as an alternative to military force when dealing with global bad actors. It allows them to say they did something while avoiding war and all the criticism that comes with it. On rare occasions, economic sanctions actually bite – as they’ve been doing to Iran over the last several years.

But the reason it’s so difficult to make economic sanctions work is that it depends on an almost impossible proposition, which is that you can deny an entire country access to money by forbidding just about everyone from engaging in business deals or transactions with them. It’s one thing to prevent overt dealings, but once you factor in the use of shell companies and laundered money – especially when it goes through countries that aren’t inclined to cooperate with your sanctions – it becomes nearly impossible to close off all access to money for a rogue regime.

And it turns out the murderous regime of North Korea, which is supposed to be prevented via economic sanctions from developing nuclear weapons, is quite expert at getting around the sanctions. And not surprisingly, it’s getting some help from a predictable place:

Wire transfers from North Korean-linked companies with opaque ownership sometimes came in bursts, only days or hours apart, and the amounts that were transferred were in round figures with no clear commercial reasons for the transactions, according to the documents.

A trove of confidential bank documents reviewed by NBC News offers a rare glimpse into how North Korea — and other rogue actors — move illicit cash across borders despite international sanctions to block Pyongyang’s access to the global financial system. The suspected laundering by North Korea-linked organizations amounted to more than $174.8 million over several years, with transactions cleared through U.S. banks, including JPMorgan Chase and the Bank of New York Mellon, according to the documents.

In one case, the bank documents convey in unprecedented detail how the chief of a company in Dandong, a Chinese city on the North Korea border, apparently laundered money even as she made no secret of her business dealings with the North. U.S. authorities in 2016 and 2019 indicted the woman, Ma Xiaohong, her company, Dandong Hongxiang Industrial Development Corp., and other executives in the company on charges of money laundering and helping North Korea evade international sanctions. No one has been extradited, and charges remain pending. Federal prosecutors declined to comment.

See how hard it is to enforce sanctions? Some bank in China launders money through U.S. banks and passes it on to North Korea. The U.S. brings an indictment against the Chinese banker, but what impact does that make when China will never extradite the banker?

We now hear that the U.S. financial system is looking at ways to tighten up its safeguards against international money laundering. That’s a welcome development, as the signs of this sort of thing are well known to them.

And yet they didn’t take action when they saw what was happening this time.

And almost no one can get access to the transaction records that set off these alarms, so who is going to make the banks take action if they don’t want to?

We’re talking about $174.8 million North Korea has managed to abscond with in the last several years in spite of the sanctions.

I hope you’re not under the delusion that the Norks are using the money to “feed their people.” They’re using it to build nuclear weapons. That is the only thing that gives the Kim regime any hope of remaining in power.

And it’s another reminder of why diplomatic efforts toward North Korea are always the pursuit of fool’s gold. The Norks will gladly make agreements when they need the heat of the international community off them, but they’ll turn around and spit on the agreement before the ink is dry, because it’s what they do.

And despite America’s perpetual hope that China will be a constructive player in all this, China always ends up propping up the Kim regime because the Chinese believe North Korea serves as a geopolitical liability for the West.

How many times do we have to learn this lesson?

The only way to deal with the nuclear threat posed by North Korea is to get rid of the Kim regime and move toward the reunification of the Korean Peninsula.

I am not suggesting that is easily done. I am simply suggesting it is the only option if you want to solve the problem.

Then again, if you’d rather take the risk of nuclear missiles finding their way to Hawaii, Alaska or northern California in the next several years, keep relying on sanctions and treaties.