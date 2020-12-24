Just So You Know, Trump's Demand for $2,000 Checks Would Cost Taxpayers Another $350 Billion

Imagine it’s many years ago. Say, 2016. Got it? OK. Let me walk you through a scenario.

Barack Obama announces his intention to shut down or restrict operations of businesses all across the country, throwing people out of work while also forcing many of them to stay in their homes at all times.

But don’t worry! The government will make it all good by sending everyone $2,000 checks, plus adding between $300 and $600 a week to their unemployment benefits.

How does the average American conservative react?

You know perfectly well. The idea would be attacked as a complete and utter embrace of socialism. We would be told that this is exactly what liberals have always wanted – forcing people to become dependent on the government by getting them addicted to federal checks, when what they should be doing is working.

Now Donald Trump is insisting that the federal government send everyone $2,000 checks, and many Trump super-fans are applauding him.

Ronald Reagan must be turning over in his grave. This is the least conservative governing idea we’ve seen in decades. Not only does it send money to many people who currently have jobs and don’t need it (at a time when the economy is growing), it also serves as a disincentive to people who are not currently working to return to the workforce.

Oh, and if any of you conservatives are still concerned about the fiscal health of the nation: It would lop yet another $350 billion onto a 2020 deficit that’s already exceeded $4 trillion, and onto a national debt that’s approaching $26 trillion (which is 130 percent of GDP in case you’re counting).

This is utter insanity. And it’s a good reminder that, as much as he governed as conservative (and accomplished much as a result), Trump is really not a small-government, free-market president.

If he was, Trump would have worked harder to control the explosion of spending that happened under his watch. He would have shown at least some interest in reforming entitlements like Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid, rather than saying at the start of his presidency that he wouldn’t touch them.

When you add entitlements to debt service, you get 71 percent of the entire federal budget. These are spending items we must get under control. Yet no politician will touch entitlements, and we’re borrowing more money so fast we’ll soon be spending more than $700 billion a year on interest on the debt.

I liked a lot that Donald Trump did as president. I loved the 2017 tax reform act. I loved his energy policies. I loved the deregulation. Trump wanted to be a friend to the average person and a scourge to the Washington power structure. Good. We needed that.

But Trump never understood the danger of our spending practices, and he’s now heading out the door demanding the most reckless borrow-and-spend gambit we may have ever seen.

Even if Congress doesn’t spend another dime on COVID relief, taxpayers will be paying for generations for the money we spent – and the damage we did to the private sector – this year. Casually lopping another $350 billion on top of that, just because it seems like people would appreciate it – demonstrates that there are still not many people in Washington to appreciate the seriousness of what they’re doing.

The only possible saving grace of Trump’s demand is this: If he vetoes the bill and Congress can’t agree to a new one, we’ll get no bill. That glorious outcome will only last until Joe Biden can take office and gear up to sign yet another spending blowout. But at least taxpayers would get that one, brief reprieve.

Are there any conservatives left who still care about controlling federal spending? Or is that no longer a priority to you because it’s not a priority to Donald Trump?