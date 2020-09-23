Just a Reminder from Charlie Kirk: Racism and Joe Biden Are Not Exactly Strangers

None of this is terribly new, but it’s nicely packaged in a two-and-a-half minutes. And as you listen to Charlie Kirk go through the litany of racist expressions that have come out of Joe Biden’s mouth during the last several decades, it’ll be a fun mental exercise to ask yourself:

“If Trump said even one of these things . . . “

You know the rest:

Biden has, and has always had, a backward old man’s attitude toward race and most other things. I don’t think he actually hates anyone because of their race. But he clings to condescending stereotypes because he’s built an entire political career while doing so, and he hardly sees why he should stop now.

The Democratic Party’s embrace of identity politics is perfectly embodied by Biden’s supposed evolution on the subject of race. For them, it has always been about how a given group can be useful to them. When they saw black people as loyal voters who just wanted someone to give them public assistance, they offered it and called anyone who had a problem with that racist. When they started to see value in “diversity” and in tickets or cabinets that “looked like America,” suddenly they were counting the faces on stage to make sure the color distribution looked right.

The reason Democrats get so upset at black conservatives like Herman is that they’re not playing the game correctly. Black public figures are supposed to offer complete fealty to the Democrats and their liberal policies in exchange for being taken care of. Black elected officials are supposed to kiss the ring so they can get federal funding and whatever else their Democrat masters deem that they need.

Herman irritated them because he not only thought for himself, he saw the problems with their policy ideas and talked about them frequently and effectively.

People like Detroit Police Chief James Craig irritate them by refusing to entertain the nonsense that urban rioters are engaged in some righteous exercise, and by declaring that he’s not going anywhere when anti-police activists demand his resignation.

Biden’s attitude on race is colored by his party’s attitude. He sees black people as a constituency that’s supposed to act and think in a certain way, and he gets irritated when they don’t, which is why he thought nothing of declaring that you’re not black if you don’t vote for him.

I’m not going to argue if you tell me Donald Trump has character flaws. He clearly does. But anyone who says they’re going to vote for Biden because they’re opposed to racism has been completely hoodwinked by the narratives about the two men. Biden’s the one who has clearly demonstrated his backwards attitudes throughout his adult life, and I don’t believe to this day he’s rebuked them. Even the choice of Kamala Harris as his running mate (remember, her background is Indian and Jamacian, so she is surely not “African-American”) is consistent with the Democratic Party’s view that black people are valuable to the extent of their political utility.

Just a reminder. Don’t forget about what Joe Biden tells us about himself, in his own words.