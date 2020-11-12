Just a Reminder: Media 'Calls' Notwithstanding, There's No Election Result to Overturn . . . Yet

Look, I think Joe Biden probably won the election. I think he is probably going to be the 46th president in about 10 weeks. I am not writing this to give credence to the idea that widespread voter fraud or miscounts are going to make Donald Trump the winner.

So I’m sorry if you’re mad at me because that’s not where I’m going with this.

But what I am saying is this: We don’t actually have an official result yet.

Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona and Nevada have not yet certified their results.

Until they do, there haven’t been 270 electors chosen for either candidate.

Saturday was kind of hilarious in the sense that people started celebrating when the media declared Biden the winner of the election, as if the Constitution bestows upon the media the power to make any such declaration. When a media outlet “calls” a state for one or the other, or “calls” the whole election for one or the other, that has exactly zero meaning, force, effect or value.

It’s a measure how easily led some people are that the media make these declarations as if they have such force, and the people hearing the declarations respond as if to affirm the media’s self-important claims.

CBS called it!

NBC called it!

Fox called it!

The AP called it!

And if someone doesn’t call it, people wring their hands and tear their clothing as if some media outlet’s refusal to call it keeps this or that outcome from happening.

Who cares? Their calls are irrelevant. There was a time not long ago when Joe Biden at least gave lip service to the idea of understanding this:

It would be a shame if people were reminded of this.👇 — “Vice-President Biden… will you pledge not to declare victory until the election is independently certified?”

— “Yes.” pic.twitter.com/iuA2YWB61o — 🇺🇸 strider_anon 🇺🇸 (@_therisingtide) November 11, 2020

Trump is now catching heat from just about everyone for not conceding because the election has been “called” for Biden. There’s no such thing as calling the election. The only thing that matters is: 1. The states certify their results. 2. The electors are seated and vote. 3. Congress certifies the result of the electors’ vote.

Step 1 has happened in some states, but not all – and not enough to establish a majority for either candidate. Steps 2 and 3 are more than a month away.

My own believe is that, once Step 1 has established Biden as having won 270 electoral votes – barring some specific and convincing evidence the results are illegitimate – Trump should concede. And I am not a fan of his constant innuendo of wrongdoing via social media. If there are irregularities, let his lawyers prove it and we’ll see what happens. I also don’t need the daily e-mails from the Trump campaign asking for money to overturn some nebulous fraud they haven’t even specified yet. It’s starting to make a presidency I’ve generally supported and been glad seem as if it’s ending like a hustle.

But: The current demands that Trump must conceded because “the media called it” are ridiculous. There aren’t enough states who have certified their results to put Trump in a position of needing to concede. And the talk about Trump trying to “overturn” the election results is silly. As of now, there’s nothing to overturn.

Do just the tiniest bit of study about how presidential elections are made official, and you’ll find out. The Constitution grants no role to the media. Their “calls” mean nothing.