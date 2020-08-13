Just a reminder: As recently as April 2019, Harris said she believed Biden's female accusers

You might not even remember this. It was pre-COVID, and it seems that almost nothing pre-COVID lingers in anyone’s memory now. (Quick: What was Trump impeached for? No Googling!)

But April 2019 was, amazingly, part of the current presidential campaign cycle. It was eons ago in the hearts and minds of most of us, but this was when Joe Biden was catching some serious heat for his creepy behavior toward women.

And it was, most notably, when Tara Reade came forward with the story of Biden cornering her and, er, violating her in ways we don’t feel like describing in detail here. If you need a refresher, knock yourself out.

But what you and I think about the allegations against Biden are one thing. It seems it should matter what his running mate thinks about them, or at least what she said she believed about them when she was first asked. And what did she say?

Well, via the New York Post, let’s take a trip down Memory Lane:

Harris beefed up her #MeToo credentials later, making it clear she doesn’t just believe women accusing Republicans of sexual assault. All women had to be believed, including those who ­accused prominent Democrats. At a campaign event in Nevada in April 2019, Harris discussed the allegations against Biden, declaring of the accusers: “I believe them, and I respect them being able to tell their story and having the courage to do it.”

So how do you go from “I believe them” to standing alongside the guy they accused?

The likely answer speaks to everything we know about Kamala Harris: She doesn’t have any strong principles one way or the other on anything. In April 2019 we were at the height of the #MeToo movement, which by the way was a noble effort to hold horrible men accountable for their terrible treatment of women.

Championing that movement was the thing for all politicians to do at the time, especially female politicians. Kamala Harris simply checked the box by mouthing the same platitudes that were working for everyone else.

Now it’s 16 months later and one of those men is about to be nominated by her party, and wants her to be his running mate. Many of you were screaming HYPOCRISY!!!! (That’s how I usually see it written on social media.) But it’s not. Harris is perfectly consistent. She said what she thought would benefit her in April 2019, that she believed Biden’s accusers. She’s also saying what she thinks will benefit her in August 2020, that Biden is the man who should lead our country.

Harris always says and does whatever she thinks will benefit her. That’s her consistency.

Did she really believe Biden’s accusers 16 months ago? I have no idea. Does she really think Biden would make a great president now? I have no idea. (Although my guess is she really thinks she would make a great president.)

Either way, Harris’s statements are always designed to serve Harris. Demanding any other kind of consistency will leave you endlessly frustrated.