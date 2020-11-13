Justice Alito: No Way Are We Allowing These COVID Restrictions To Stick Around

This has been a concern of mine from the beginning. People who impose rules on you – acknowleding it’s extreme and unprecedented but insisting it’s an emergency and there’s no choice – tend to get comfortable quickly with the lovely new normal.

Everyone having to wear masks in public? Hey, you can never be too careful! Only 11,000 people allowed in a stadium that seats 45,000? By gosh, it does seem more comfortable this way. People working remotely instead of going to their offices? Look at how light the traffic is!

The COVID restrictions are a nightmare for the individuals who get stuck living with them, but for the politicians who impose them on us, well . . . I’ve thought this all along: Some of them get off on this. They’re not going to be eager to let everything get back to normal when the pandemic is over, because they believe society is better when we do things the way they tell us to do them.

Is it possible that the restrictions don’t go away when COVID does? We’ve already seen a lot of politicians defy the constitutional limits of their power to impose these commands from on high, saying they can’t be bothered by legal niceties when there’s an emergency to deal with. Eventually the Supreme Court is probably going to have to decide how much of this to allow.

That’s why it’s a hopeful sign that Justice Samuel Alito addressed these issues yesterday in a speech (virtual, natch) to the Federalist Society:

“The pandemic has resulted in previously unimaginable restrictions on individual liberty,” Alito said in an address to the conservative Federalist Society, which is holding its annual convention virtually because of the pandemic.

Alito noted that he was “not diminishing the severity of the virus’ threat to public health” or saying anything about “whether any of these restrictions represent good public policy.” He cautioned against his words being “twisted or misunderstood.”

But he said it is an “indisputable statement of fact” that “we have never before seen restrictions as severe, extensive and prolonged as those experienced for most of 2020.”

Alito specifically addressed two cases in which churches challenged their states’ attempts to restrict their services, cases in which the Supreme Court upheld the restrictions 5-4 with Chief Justice John Roberts joining the Court’s liberals in issuing the majority opinion. That was while Ruth Bader Ginsburg was still on the Court. Presumably these rulings would have been different had the case come before the court with its present configuration including Amy Coney Barrett.

The new 6-3 conservative majority (assuming you still count Roberts as part of it) is a somewhat reassuring factor, but it’s alarming how many lower courts allowed these restrictions to stand and had to be overturned by higher courts.

We are now afflicted by a lot of politicians who simply order whatever they feel like ordering – regardless of whether it exceeds their authority – and judges who care nothing for the law, and simply issue rulings to get whatever outcome they personally prefer.

Justice Alito seems to be signaling here that the Supreme Court is not going to let politicians keep imposing these restrictions once the pandemic passes. Good. But they shouldn’t allow it even now, at least not without a strong constitutional test of each restriction. The Constitution is not suspended during a pandemic, no matter how much that fact frustrates politicians. Inalienable rights remain inalienable under all circumstances, and it’s the job of the Supreme Court to ensure that.

Justice Alito should be speaking for all nine Justices, but if he’s speaking for a solid majority at least we have that to protect us.