Justice Department: OK Fine, We Arrested a Black Lives Matter Activist for Breaching the Capitol

This is not a license for anyone to say, “Aha! We knew it wasn’t really Trump supporters!”

No, it was really Trump supporters, egged on by the president and his breathtakingly dishonest claims that a) the election had been stolen from him; and b) Congress and the vice president could and should overturn the results.

All of that is still true.

But this is also true: Violent people will be attracted to violence, and that is never more true than when a mob forms and they’re convinced they can operate with impunity under the cover of the mob.

John Sullivan is a self-described anti-fascist associated with Black Lives Matter (the organization, not the assertion), and he was more than a little involved with the breaching of the Capitol and the violence that ensued. Last night the Justice Department put that on the record:

TRENDING: Ocasio-Cortez Reveals Congress Is Considering a Commission to 'Rein In' Media

BREAKING: The FBI has arrested #BlackLivesMatter self-described anti-fascist John Sullivan for leading the charge during the insurrection at the Capitol. Sullivan goaded the first casualty of the event to climb through a window just before she was killed.https://t.co/RSdcR2GOVN pic.twitter.com/Hq1PxJhAQV — @amuse (@amuse) January 14, 2021

Especially damning is Sullivan’s role in the death of Ashli Babbitt, the Trump supporter who ended up being shot in the mayhem. Babbitt entered the Capitol by climbing through a window at Sullivan’s urging, and it cost her her life.

What do we make of all this? I don’t want to be in league with the right-wingers whose only comment about what happened at the Capitol was, “It was Antifa!” No, it was a lot of violent people of all stripes, and it shows that a rage has seeped into our politics to which both sides have a responsibility to respond with calm.

Do conservatives have to take the lead and bring calm to this situation? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (1 Votes)

It also shows, as Michelle pointed out as we were looking at this story, that violent people are going to perpetrate violence because that’s what they do. Violent people were looting and destroying all summer long in American cities and the media were cheering them on. Some of those same people did it at the Capitol last week, and the media were horrified because they were attacking an institution with which the media – being fully part of the political class – identify with.

It’s all part of the same pattern. We don’t need presidents whipping people up with false stories of imagined injustices. And we don’t need people thinking the response to such things is the endangerment of life, property or both.

We need to calm down and seek peace and love. Every one of us.

If you’re on the right and you’re pointing the finger at the left today because one guy from BLM was caught up in the FBI’s arrest activity, stop, and consider what you can do to be an instrument of peace.

There’s no other way out of this.