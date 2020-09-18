SECTIONS
Commentary
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died at the age of 87

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published September 18, 2020 at 4:52pm
Hoo boy:

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday evening of complications from pancreatic cancer, the court said in a statement.

Her death creates a vacancy that President Donald Trump could try to fill.

We want to offer our most sincere condolences to Justice Ginsburg’s family and friends. Having felt Herman’s loss so recently – and still being in the midst of grieving him – we wouldn’t wish the experience on anyone. We hope they find comfort in God’s grace and love.

Ginsburg was appointed by Bill Clinton and had served on the Court since August 1993. Obviously most conservatives were not fans, but she was absolutely loved by the left-wing base and relished the nickname Notorious RBG.

Clearly this throws a massive wrench into the political workings of the federal government. You can bet your bottom dollar President Trump will nominate a successor. The Republicans control 53 seats in the Senate, but it will have to be a nominee who can pass muster with moderates like Susan Collins and Trump-haters like Mitt Romney. Don’t be surprised if it’s not the most rock-ribbed conservative judge out there.

Meanwhile, Democrats and the media will claim Trump has no right to get a nominee confirmed because of the Merrick Garland precedent. I thought that had the potential to come back and bite Mitch McConnell, and now it’s going to.

But chances are the Senate will get someone confirmed, even though it will further inflame the political inferno of 2020.

Hang on tight. You thought 2020 couldn’t get any more insane. It just did.

Dan Calabrese
Dan Calabrese has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012 and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from The Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.







