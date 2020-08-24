SECTIONS
Commentary
P Share Print

Kamala Harris is basically admitting she'll say anything in pursuit of power

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 21: U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) speaks to reporters after announcing her candidacy for President of the United States, at Howard University, her alma mater, on January 21, 2019 in Washington, DC. Harris is the first African-American woman to announce a run for the White House in 2020. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)

Robert Laurie By Robert Laurie
Published August 24, 2020 at 8:57am
P Share Print

During the Democrat debates, before her presidential hopes were obliterated by Tulsi Gabbard, Kamala Harris made waves by hammering Joe Biden. She said he had a long history of racial issues.  She called out his segregationist past. She even said that the accusations of sexual assault leveled against him were credible, and she believed his accuser.

Heck, she felt these things so incredibly deeply that she was nearly driven to fake tears while describing his stance:

Then, of course, her campaign collapsed.  Suddenly, she was under consideration for vice president. Even though she wasn’t Joe’s first choice, she ticked the right boxes, so she got the nod.

Now, people are asking Harris to reconcile her previous positions with her current status as Joe’s running mate. After all, these aren’t the usual sorts of political “we don’t really get along” squabbles that can be (and often are) easily overcome. These are specific claims which, if they were being made against a Republican, would immediately land them in cancel culture jail.

TRENDING: Democrat Sen. Gary Peters trying to obstruct Senate probe into Steele Dossier, State Dept. complicity

So, how is Ms. Harris responding? Well. . . She’s basically admitting that she’ll say anything if it gets her closer to a position of power.

First, there was the following Stephen Colbert interview.  In it, she does her creepy chuckle routine and explains that her accusations were no big deal, because “it was a debate!”

Oh, OK. It was just a debate. So, when she was saying that Joe was an abusive old segregationist, she was just “saying things.” Got it.

Then, over the weekend, she did an interview with ABC news. In it, she was once again asked to explain how she could say Biden could be so awful a few short months ago and the young fresh “candidate of change” now.

Again, she didn’t have an answer. Instead, she argued that demanding tenable positions from Kamala Harris is nothing more than a “distraction.”

First, you would think that team Biden would have supplied Harris with a good answer to this question after the Colbert appearance.  Obviously, they’re either having trouble coming up with anything solid or they’re simply incompetent.

RELATED: Media pretty excited that Biden didn't completely gack his acceptance speech, and yet . . .

Either way, this should show you just how remarkably phony Kamala Harris is. If she was willing to land such heavy punches a few short months ago, then abandon all her heart-felt pain the minute the phone rings, is there any position she won’t throw away for convenience?

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Robert Laurie
Robert Laurie is a Michigan-based political columnist. In addition to his work for HermanCain.com he currently writes for TownHall and is a veteran of The Detroit News, The Daily Caller, and Breitbart. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLaurie







After Hillary mocks him on Twitter, Comey says 'we made the right decisions' in 2016
Comey says he 'can’t imagine' he's a target of the Durham investigation - So Catherine Herridge explains it for him
Kamala Harris is basically admitting she'll say anything in pursuit of power
Chicago PD bans 'protesters' on mayor's block, so Lori Lightfoot will feel safe
BREAKING: Steve Bannon and four others arrested, charged with fraud over fundraising
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×