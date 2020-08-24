Kamala Harris is basically admitting she'll say anything in pursuit of power

During the Democrat debates, before her presidential hopes were obliterated by Tulsi Gabbard, Kamala Harris made waves by hammering Joe Biden. She said he had a long history of racial issues. She called out his segregationist past. She even said that the accusations of sexual assault leveled against him were credible, and she believed his accuser.

Heck, she felt these things so incredibly deeply that she was nearly driven to fake tears while describing his stance:

Then, of course, her campaign collapsed. Suddenly, she was under consideration for vice president. Even though she wasn’t Joe’s first choice, she ticked the right boxes, so she got the nod.

Now, people are asking Harris to reconcile her previous positions with her current status as Joe’s running mate. After all, these aren’t the usual sorts of political “we don’t really get along” squabbles that can be (and often are) easily overcome. These are specific claims which, if they were being made against a Republican, would immediately land them in cancel culture jail.

So, how is Ms. Harris responding? Well. . . She’s basically admitting that she’ll say anything if it gets her closer to a position of power.

First, there was the following Stephen Colbert interview. In it, she does her creepy chuckle routine and explains that her accusations were no big deal, because “it was a debate!”

Oh, OK. It was just a debate. So, when she was saying that Joe was an abusive old segregationist, she was just “saying things.” Got it.

Then, over the weekend, she did an interview with ABC news. In it, she was once again asked to explain how she could say Biden could be so awful a few short months ago and the young fresh “candidate of change” now.

Again, she didn’t have an answer. Instead, she argued that demanding tenable positions from Kamala Harris is nothing more than a “distraction.”

First, you would think that team Biden would have supplied Harris with a good answer to this question after the Colbert appearance. Obviously, they’re either having trouble coming up with anything solid or they’re simply incompetent.

Either way, this should show you just how remarkably phony Kamala Harris is. If she was willing to land such heavy punches a few short months ago, then abandon all her heart-felt pain the minute the phone rings, is there any position she won’t throw away for convenience?