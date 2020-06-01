Kansas City Police asking who left pallets of bricks around the city for rioters, Ted Cruz and former NYPD chief want answers

I’ve been writing about politics and news for fifteen years. In that time, I’ve seen death, destruction, war and a lot of sad things. That said, this weekend may be one of the most depressing I’ve ever witnessed. It feels like the nation is irreparably divided between genuinely good people who struggle, build and create honorable lives, and those who want to burn that life down or beat it to death with a brick.

If you’re like me, you don’t believe the riots are spontaneous. Yes, the outrage over George Floyd’s death is both honest and justified. The peaceful protests are warranted, and genuine systemic change needs to happen.

However, the riots don’t appear to be the least bit organic. They’re organized, coordinated and well-funded. There’s simply no way this erupted, in an identical fashion, in virtually every major city, without someone setting the agenda.

Former NYPD Commissioner Bernie Kerik and Texas Senator Ted Cruz would like to know who.

They aren’t the only ones who want answers. Former NYPD Commissioner Bernie Kerik and Senator Ted Cruz would also like to know who’s behind this.

TRENDING: Keith Ellison will be handling the prosecution in the killing of George Floyd

Former NYPD Commissioner Bernie Kerik raising very good Qs. https://t.co/jaTnraZjT1 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 1, 2020

Obviously we all suspect various Antifa coalitions, and the name George Soros is never far from our lips. There is a large sum of money behind this, and people need to follow it. President Trump has vowed to declare Antifa a domestic terrorism entity, and one assumes it will be investigated accordingly.

If people want to “follow the money,” maybe they should take the advice of the Kansas City Police and look into who’s been generously depositing pallets of bricks for rioters to use as weapons:

We have learned of & discovered stashes of bricks and rocks in & around the Plaza and Westport to be used during a riot. If you see anything like this, you can text 911 and let us know so we can remove them. This keeps everyone safe and allows your voice to continue to be heard. — kcpolice (@kcpolice) May 31, 2020

At first, people were laughing at this. The official media line was “they’re just construction sites.” Some probably were.

However, there have now been similar reports from multiple cities all around the country. The fact that law enforcement agencies are looking into it, and into who’s been paying professional protesters, lends a great deal of credence to the idea that this really is happening.

We’ll have to see where this story goes, and where investigations lead.

RELATED: Marco Rubio partially blames 'far right domestic terror groups' for the riots, won't name them

Whoever is behind this – if the pallets really were left intentionally to facilitate violence – they need to be charged and jailed. For now, here’s a selection of recent videos that spotlight the issue: