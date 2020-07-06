Kanye has already missed the filing deadline for 12 states with 153 electoral votes, and others are coming quickly

If you’re going to be elected president, it helps to be on the ballot. If you’re going to be on the ballot, it helps not to wait until four months before the election to decide to run.

I’ll leave it to you to decide how seriously to take Kanye West’s candidacy, but let’s look at some of the facts that should give a sense of how likely he is to a) win; or b) have an impact on who does win.

First, every state has its own deadline for filing as an independent candidate if you want to get on the ballot. Those deadlines are not necessarily the same as the Federal Election Commission’s deadlines, and you have to make both. There are already 12 states whose deadlines Kanye has missed, and between them they count for a lot of electoral votes:

Arizona – FEC 6/14 (state deadline is 9/4/2020)

Connecticut – FEC 1/21

Illinois – FEC 6/26

Indiana – 9/1 for the FEC, but Ballotpedia lists 6/30 for the state so this deadline may be over

Maine – 8/15 for the FEC, but 6/1 for the state according to Ballotpedia

New Mexico 9/12 for Independent candidates for the FEC, but 6/25 for the state according to Ballotpedia

New York 8/22 for independent candidates for the FEC, but 5/26 for the state according to Ballotpedia

North Carolina – FEC 6/30, 3/3 for the state according to Ballotpedia

Rhode Island – FEC 6/28

South Dakota – FEC 6/20 deadline, 8/4 for the state

Texas – FEC 5/8 (independent)

Washington – FEC 7/1

Those 12 states account for 153 electoral votes, which Kanye begins on day one with no hope of getting.

But it gets worse. Florida’s deadline, with 29 electoral votes at stake, comes up in 9 days. Kanye needs 132,781 signatures to get on the ballot there. Michigan’s deadline, with 16 electoral votes at stake, comes up in 10 days. Michigan requires 30,000 signatures. In California, Kanye has until August 7, but he needs to gather 196,964 signatures there. California has 55 electoral votes.

Now Kanye is a huge celebrity, one may think surely there are more than those numbers of people who would sign petitions for him. That’s probably true. But in order to gather them legally you still need an organization that can go out and do it according to the rules. Presumably Kanye could hire a signature-gathering company to do this, but with no campaign organization it’s not as easy as you might think to just Google signature-gathering companies and hope you find a good one that’s got time and manpower available – especially in the midst of a global pandemic when people are going to be reluctant to get that close to a stranger (if they’re out in public at all).

In other states you can get on the ballot with much smaller numbers of signatures, and in Oklahoma you can just write a check for $35,000, which I imagine Kanye can handle.

Beyond that, there is no telling if Kanye could get included in presidential debates, if he’s able to hold rallies or what he’d be able to spend on campaign ads. No one has any idea if he can raise money or how he would use it.

People are comparing Kanye’s pursuit of the presidency to Trump’s, because both were celebrities with no political background. I understand the comparison from that angle. But Trump was in the race early in 2015, and had a fully staffed campaign organization. He was included in every debate, including those in the primary season, and he was able to raise plenty of money for his campaign – in addition to all the free attention he got from an obsessed media.

And Trump was running for, and obtained, the nomination of one of the two major parties. Kanye’s best hope is to appear on the ballots of some states as an independent.

Kanye is not going to be elected president of the United States in 2020, not because the idea of a celebrity outsider winning is unthinkable. Obviously it isn’t. He’s not going to be elected president because the facts laid out above render a victory mathematically impossible. There are only 538 electoral votes to be had in the whole election, and Kanye has already forfeited 153 of them by joining the race too late. He’s not going to win 270 electoral votes out of the 385 remaining, running as an independent. He’d have to win two-thirds of the states that have him on the ballot. He’s not going to do that.

The more relevant question is whether he has the potential to steal votes away from one or the other major-party candidate. Conventional wisdom at this early stage is that Kanye is trying to draw black votes away from Biden to help Trump. I question Kanye’s ability to do that, but assuming he gets on the ballot in all the states whose deadlines have not passed, such a strategy might make a difference in close battleground states with large black populations, including Michigan, Minnesota and Ohio.

But black candidates not running as Democrats have not done well traditionally drawing black votes away from Democratic nominees. Because of Kanye’s past praise of Trump, it’s hard to see how many voters otherwise inclined to vote for Biden would shift their votes to Kanye, especially since the media will surely accuse Kanye on a daily basis of only running to help Trump. It will quickly become conventional wisdom that a vote for Kanye is a vote for Trump, so if that in fact is the gambit, it won’t be a well-kept secret by any stretch of the imagination.

I like Kanye. I like the way he thinks outside the box and does what he wants to do instead of what people say he should do. I like his devotion to the Gospel of Jesus Christ and I think it’s genuine. I want to see him explore his faith and testify boldly about it.

There are a lot of people I like that I don’t want to see enter politics, because that’s where your testimony gets crushed by the realities of the world you’re entering. Also, if Donald Trump is going to be re-elected, I would like it to be because a majority of the voters decide – in spite of his flaws – we’re still better off with him than with the party that cheerleads for socialism and hates Christianity. Using a sham third-party candidate to skim votes away from your opponent and squeak by with a plurality is hardly the way to win a governing mandate for a second term.

Vote wisely, America. All of you.