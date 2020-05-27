SECTIONS
Kathy Griffin: Never mind decapitation, let's murder Trump by injecting him with air

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published May 27, 2020 at 6:10am
Why give her attention, you ask?

Here’s why:

A woman got fired from her job the other day because she called the police on a black man who asked her to leash her dog. The presumption was that she acted out of racism and now her career is over.

I will leave it to you to decide whether that’s actually justice, but in the times we’re living in, people who venture beyond the pale are ruined forever. The question then becomes: What’s the pale? And more specifically, is the two-time advocacy of the murder of the president of the United States beyond it?

It would appear it is not if Kathy Griffin is any indicator:

Often when people tweet foolish things impulsively, they later realize their error and take any opportunity they are given to back off. Griffin was soon given such an opportunity:

Should the Secret Service pay a visit to Kathy Griffin?

As of this writing – approximately 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 27 – Twitter had not removed Griffin’s tweets threatening the life of the president. While it is apparently very easy to violate Twitter’s community standards by questioning lockdowns, mask-wearing and the like, you can advocate the president’s murder all you want and nothing will happen to you.

By the way, lest you think Griffin’s career has suffered at all from her 2017 depiction of Trump’s decapitated head, well . . . her career wasn’t exactly on the rise before that. But she parlayed it into a standup tour titled the Laugh Your Head Off Tour (get it? head off? ha ha ha ha!), and was able to book Radio City Music Hall and Carnegie Hall among many other venues worldwide.

Curt Schilling got fired by ESPN connecting terrorism to Islam, and James Damore got fired by Google for questioning the company’s “diversity” platform. But Kathy Griffin has been able to do pretty much whatever she’s wanted after calling for the president’s murder.

And now she has done it twice.

RELATED: Stop it: Trump retweeting John K. Stahl's insults degrades the presidency, contradicts his statements about prayer

And yet this column really isn’t about Kathy Griffin, nor is it about Donald Trump. It’s about the cultural rules we live by today, which regard apostasy against certain orthodoxies as grounds for cancellation from society, but have no problem whatsoever with the very public advocacy of presidential assassination.

America, you deserve Kathy Griffin. She exists because you allow it.

In the meantime, the Secret Service really should be taking this seriously. Read her tweets and tell me she’s just kidding, and I’ll suggest you’re not a great judge of who does and who does not mean what they say.

Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Dan Calabrese has spent more than 30 years as a writer, journalist and columnist, in addition to starting and operating a public relations firm, writing four books and now preparing to launch and produce two television series.

With a degree in political science and journalism from Western Michigan University, Dan worked as a journalist for outlets including the Grand Rapids Business Journal, DBusiness Magazine and the Macomb Daily, as well as several weekly newspaper chains early in his career. He also worked as assistant to the township supervisor in Canton, Michigan - taking the lead on priorities like communication and economic development - and later founded a public relations firm he operated for seven years.

In his time as a writer, Dan has been published by the likes of the Detroit News, Human Events, Transport Topics and Concrete Foundations, among many others.

He has also published four Christian spiritual warfare novels: Powers and Principalities (2009), Pharmakeia (2010), Dark Matter (2011) and Backstop (2017).

In partnership with his wife, Angie, Dan is now developing two new series for television.

He became editor of HermanCain.com and director of Herman Cain's media division in 2012.

Dan lives with his wife, Angie, and their son, Tony, in his hometown of Royal Oak, Michigan.







