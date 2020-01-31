Keep away! Hillary trying to avoid process server in Tulsi Gabbard's lawsuit

I wonder if Hillary thinks she’s not being sued unless the process server can somehow catch her and force her to wrap her fingers around the papers. This could actually make for a much more interesting Hillary TV special than whatever nonsense they’re putting on Hulu.

Process Server: The Quest for Hillary!

It could be like on The Incredible Hulk, with Jack McGee constantly trying to track down the creature but just barely missing him at every turn, or ending up with blurry photos no one believes are real. The fact that McGee thought David Banner was dead complicated his task. Maybe Hillary could fake her death too. But that would never last because she couldn’t go in front of TV cameras and make excuses for losing the election.

She’d emerge inside of a week, once again doing everything in her power to avoid that process server:

“I find it rather unbelievable that Hillary Clinton is so intimidated by Tulsi Gabbard that she won’t accept service of process,” the congresswoman’s attorney, Brian Dunne, told The Post. “But I guess here we are.”

Dunne said their process server first attempted to effect service at Clinton’s house in Chappaqua on Tuesday afternoon — but was turned away by Secret Service agents.

The agents directed the server to Clinton’s lawyer, David Kendall, who on Wednesday claimed at his Washington, DC, firm, Williams & Connolly, that he was unable to accept service on Clinton’s behalf, said Dunne.

The work done by process servers is actually for the benefit of defendants in lawsuits. It’s based on a principle in law that says people who are being sued have a right to know what they’re being accused of. It may not be a welcome development when a process server tells you that you’re being served in a lawsuit, but it doesn’t do you any good to refuse the papers. You’re still getting sued. You’re just passing up the opportunity to know what you’re being sued for.

I find it curious that David Kendall refused to accept the papers on Hillary’s behalf. Unless he no longer represents the Clintons, Kendall surely understands that Hillary’s better off receiving the papers and reading what they say. Or at the very least, she’s better off if her lawyer does so.

I’m thinking Kendall doesn’t refuse to be served unless he’s under orders from Hillary to refuse. She seems to think that, by playing keepaway, she can somehow make it as if this isn’t happening.

This is idiotic in the extreme for all kinds of reasons, one of which is that Gabbard’s lawsuit has no chance of succeeding and probably won’t even make it to discovery. Making critical statements about public figures is almost always protected speech under the First Amendment, even idiotic statements like when you call one of them a “Russian asset” because you’ve become obsessed with Russia.

Even statements that are patently false aren’t going to get far in court when you’re talking about a public figure in the political realm. People like Tulsi Gabbard have to accept that when they run for president that comes with the territory.

Of course, you expect cranks on the fringes of society to say crazy things about you. You generally don’t expect from your own party’s last presidential nominee.

But in 2016, one party nominated an absolutely deranged maniac for president. The other party nominated Donald Trump.

Hillary’s post-election-loss behavior has become so comically unhinged that some Democrats must be wondering why they ever saw her as a reasonable choice for the presidency. Some of us were wondering that a very long time ago.

By the way, in most states a process server can leave the papers at your door if you won’t come to the door, or right at your feet if you refuse to take them. She’s going to be served eventually.

But I would like to be that process server. It’s hard to imagine anything better than being avoided by Hillary Clinton.