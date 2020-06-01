Keith Ellison will be handling the prosecution in the killing of George Floyd

Remember Keith Ellison? He’s the former congressman who left office amid accusation of violence against his ex, ran for DNC chair, lost to Tom Perez and eventually wound up as the Attorney General of Minnesota. He was the first African American elected to statewide office in the North Star state, as well as the first Muslim.

He also seems awfully cozy with Antifa.

In a now-deleted tweet, Ellison posed with a copy of the Antifa handbook.

Later, he was photographed with Luis Enrique Marquez, the head of Portland’s Antifa coalition.

Now, he has some new responsibilities. This totally impartial paragon of virtue will be taking the lead in the prosecution of the police officer who killed George Floyd. If other officers are charged, he’ll be handling their prosecutions as well.

Via NBC:

Minnesota’s governor appointed state Attorney General Keith Ellison on Sunday to lead the prosecution of any cases arising from the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin is charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death on May 25 as Chauvin pinned his neck to the ground with his knee. Gov. Tim Walz announced Ellison’s appointment as lead prosecutor shortly after the Hennepin County prosecutor said he had asked Ellison to “assist” in the investigation, two days after 10 members representing Minneapolis in the state House asked Walz in a letter to transfer the case to Ellison.

I’m on record as believing that the cop who killed Floyd is a murderer. Full stop. The others, who stood by doing nothing, should be charged as accessories. In a just world, they would all be convicted.

However, Ellison isn’t the guy who should be handling it. His activist history, including his obvious bias, makes him utterly unsuited to the position he holds. If people really want justice for George Floyd, they won’t get it from Ellison. They’ll get shameless grandstanding from a guy who will use the process to further his career, his position within his party and his extant agenda. Even if he gets the conviction, his involvement will taint it.

If he had any decency, he’d remove himself from the process and allow it to pass to someone in whom everyone can have faith in.

Unfortunately, he’s Keith Ellison. So that’s not going to happen.

It with a large degree of humility and a great seriousness, I accept for my office the responsibility for leadership on this critical case involving the killing of George Floyd. We are going to bring to bear all the resources necessary to achieve justice in this case. pic.twitter.com/XXafzFT0Kd — Attorney General Keith Ellison (@AGEllison) June 1, 2020

