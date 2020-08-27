SECTIONS
Commentary
Kenosha police: Jacob Blake had a knife, refused to cooperate and couldn't be controlled by their taser

Dan Calabrese
Published August 27, 2020 at 4:00am
We still don’t feel like we know enough to take a hard-and-fast stance about the shooting. Seven shots in the back certainly seems excessive. Was it justified to fire any shots at all?

Here’s what we know so far based on yesterday’s report from Kenosha police:

Police were responding to a call from a woman who said her boyfriend was on the premises, and wasn’t supposed to be there. The story is a little unclear on this point but presumably the boyfriend was Blake.

When police tried to arrest Blake, he was not cooperative. They tried to use their tasers but the tasers were ineffective.

Against police orders to stop, Blake approached his car and attempted to get behind the wheel. That’s when Officer Rusten Sheskey fired seven times.

TRENDING: Media's latest supposed scandal: The president of the United States is in control of his own party

Blake also had a knife. It’s an open question whether officers knew he had the knife at the time Sheskey fired, or whether the presence of the knife was a factor that led to the shooting.

Outside of this, we found evidence that Blake was issued a warrant on July 7 for felony 3rd degree sexual assault, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass – all relating to domestic abuse.

In the end, we’d like to hear from Sheskey – who’s been placed on administrative leave – as to why he felt it was necessary to fire so many shots. Usually when that happens it’s because an officer thinks there is an imminent threat that has to be put down immediately.

During the portion of the video when Blake is mostly obscured by the car door, did Sheskey see something (or think he saw something) to suggest to him that he was facing a threat to his life or safety? Did Blake do something – reach into his waist? reach for a weapon in the car? – that signaled to Sheskey that he needed to fire?

Do we know enough to pass judgment here?

We’re already looking at the burning of Kenosha and the possible end of the NBA season over all this, and we still don’t really know what happened or why. It may be that the shooting was every bit as unjustified as everyone seems to think. But there are still a lot of facts that are unknown.

Then again, the rioters aren’t rioting because of any concept about the facts or the incident itself. They’re rioting because the spirits of rebellion and chaos have cultural cover to do so, and destroying things is what they do.

It might help if certain political leaders and the media would mention that the violence and destruction are evil and solve nothing, like Jacob Blake’s mother has done. But again: The rioters aren’t trying to solve anything, and they have no objection to evil.

Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012.
