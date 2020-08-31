Kenosha police union: Nothing you heard about the Jacob Blake incident was accurate

We’ve warned you in this space about the tendency of police unions to defend the worst cops, so we’ll remind you of that warning before we get into this. Unions are always going to take the side of police officers and paint what they do in the best possible light. Price that into your reaction as you read what’s next.

Having said that, there’s no reason to believe the story of the Jacob Blake shooting we’re hearing from the mainstream media or on social media. The initial story that Blake was trying to break up a fight between two women appears to be 100 percent fiction, as was the claim that he was unarmed.

That doesn’t necessarily mean it was justified to shoot him seven times. What it does mean is that much of Kenosha has been burned to the ground over an incident no one really understands. We’ve said from the day this story broke a week ago that we wanted certain questions answered before we decided what we thought, and it seemed to us that this was nowhere near as cut-and-dried as the George Floyd incident in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.

With all that in mind, here’s what’s come from the police union in Kenosha. It’s a bullet-pointed sequence of events too lengthy to fairly excerpt here, so we encourage you to click over and read the whole thing, but here are some important details:

The officers were dispatched to the location due to a complaint that Mr. Blake was attempting to steal the caller’s keys/vehicle.

Officers were aware of Mr. Blake’s open warrant for felony sexual assault (3rd degree) before they arrived on scene. Mr. Blake was not breaking up a fight between two females when officers arrived on scene. The silver SUV seen in the widely circulated video was not Mr. Blake’s vehicle. Mr. Blake was not unarmed. He was armed with a knife. The officers did not see the knife initially. The officers first saw him holding the knife while they were on the passenger side of the vehicle. The “main” video circulating on the internet shows Mr. Blake with the knife in his left hand when he rounds the front of the car. The officers issued repeated commands for Mr. Blake to drop the knife. He did not comply.



Once the official investigation is concluded, we’ll see if the account offered here is accurate. But we should note that this account relies on information that came from officers at the scene, rather than from second-hand accounts on social media that are already proving to be wildly inaccurate.

We also know that the initial reports contained nothing about the warrant against Blake for sexual assault, nor the fact that he was not supposed to be in his ex-girlfriend’s home, nor anything about him attempting to steal her car.

Most people who saw the initial video assumed the SUV belonged to Blake, which is why we heard the sad tale of him being shot while trying to get into his car to go somewhere with his kids. It now appears that if he was trying to go anywhere with his kids, he would have been kidnapping them.

You can argue all you want that this still doesn’t justify him being shot in the back seven times. It’s not my purpose here to necessarily dispute that, although if he really did have a knife (or was reaching for one), it completely changes the game.

Also, if the shots were fired to prevent Blake from driving away and kidnapping two children, that also completely changes the game.

My point here is to make clear that people have completely lost their minds over this incident before they really knew what happened or why.

How many more times are we going to attack and accuse police officers for using force in the performance of their duty when we don’t really know why they used it? The next time a suspect is about to kidnap two children, do we really want to send a message to police officers they’ll be fired and publicly attacked if they use force to stop said kidnapping?

We’re getting into dangerous territory here. I don’t dispute or minimize the fact that many black people fear being shot in mundane encounters with police. What I dispute is that every incident we see on video necessarily fits that description. The more we learn about this incident, the more it absolutely appears not to.

And yet: If this account turns out to be accurate, will the media and social activists back off their assertion that police officers are running around indiscriminately shooting black people just because they’re black, and that this is an example of it?

I don’t think so. The facts be damned. There’s a narrative to be pushed, and facts can’t be allowed to get in the way of that. We need real journalism to come back on the scene.