Kindhearted Police Officer Gifts Own Vehicle to Domestic Violence Survivor

Atlanta Police Officer Veronica Campbell is a generous individual who just seems to give at every turn.

Not only has she dedicated her life to protecting and serving, she finds ways to make a personal difference in her community.

Especially aware of the needy youth in her community, Campbell is known for helping out with a variety of yearly events geared toward the younger members of society, including an annual toy drive.

“That comes from within me,” she told WAGA-TV. “I believe it’s better to give than to receive.”

But it’s one particular, recent act of kindness that has drawn the attention of her peers when she went far above and beyond the call of duty and gave selflessly to a needy family.

The City of Atlanta Police Department posted about the story on Tuesday, recognizing their officer’s true giving spirit.

“The generosity of Atlanta Police Athletic League Officer Campbell changed the life of a single mother and her five children by gifting them with a 2011 Dodge Nitro,” the post stated.

“On September 29, 2020, officers with the Atlanta Police Department gathered at Bessie Branham Recreation Center to surprise a 29-year-old mother and three of her children with the car.”

The post detailed how the young mother was a domestic violence survivor. She’d fled with her children to Atlanta, where she sold her car to pay for a place for them to stay.

“Officer Campbell and the mother connected at the Atlanta Police Foundation’s At-Promise Center, with their support she has found stable housing and a new job,” the post continued.

“In recent weeks, she has used MARTA to make it to work and transport her kids. Officer Campbell saw the need to step up and provide the family with a reliable vehicle as they continue to improve their lives. The Atlanta Police Department is proud of Officer Campbell’s caring heart and efforts to bridge the gap between the police and the community.”

Upon meeting the young mother and hearing about her predicament, Campbell knew the mom needed to know someone had her back.

“I knew that this mother needed a new lease on life and she needed to know that the Atlanta Police Department had officers willing to make the sacrifice when they go out into the community,” Campbell said.

“I had a vehicle and I just decided to give it to her and she would be able to put it to better use than me.”

The generous move did not go unnoticed, and earlier this week, Officer Campbell was awarded the Law Enforcement Hero Award through the November 2020 National Law Enforcement Officer of the month program, sponsored by Maglight and the National Law Enforcement Museum.

“Officer Campbell has always made it her purpose to help others, it is in her DNA,” Deputy Chief Michael O’Connor said. “The Atlanta Police Department is proud of Officer Campbell’s caring heart and efforts to bridge the gap between the police and the community.”

“Officer Campbell was able to make a generous donation that will literally change the lives of one woman and her children,” added Marcia Ferranto, CEO of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, which praised Campbell’s “selfless act of compassion.”

“If each officer could make that kind of connection with just one individual in the community, imagine how strong the relationship between law enforcement and communities could be.”

