Klobuchar had no chance so she removed herself from VP consideration, demands 'woman of color'

Klobuchar was never going to be Joe Biden’s running mate. People who thought she was going to wind up on the ticket were always kidding themselves. She has no charisma, no traction and a personality akin to a bag of wet cement.

Yes, she had previously agreed to be vetted by the campaign. That means absolutely nothing. If you know anything about how this process works, you know the party vets all sorts of people. Some are genuinely in the running, others are longshot possibilities, and still others are misdirection.

Klobuchar was probably in the longshot category until the murder George Floyd. Back in 2006, officer Derek Chauvin was involved in another sketchy shooting and Klobuchar – then district attorney – declined to bring charges. As soon as that story hit The Week, she was finished.

She, her party and anyone who pays attention to politics knew it immediately.

So, last night, rather than endure what would surely be a barrage of accusations and inquisitions that would further damage her brand and Biden’s already-dim chances, she dropped out. Instead, she says, Biden should “heal this nation” by selecting a woman of color.

BREAKING: Sen. Klobuchar announces she is withdrawing from consideration to be Joe Biden’s vice presidential choice: “I think this is a moment to put a woman of color on that ticket.” pic.twitter.com/xk4zZIP7Yd — MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 19, 2020

People are split on whether that means Elizabeth Warren is also out. One assumes that a fake Cherokee is not a “woman of color,” but the last two months have shown us that the Democrats aren’t particularly interested in reality. While they wipe away movies, statues, paintings and history, it’s not that hard to imagine them trying to rehab Warren’s cheekbones.

Ironically, this leaves Kamala Harris, a woman with a pile of baggage from her time as a prosecutor, as the frontrunner to be Biden’s running mate.

If Klobuchar’s issues made her a non-starter, it’s hard to see how Harris fares any better.