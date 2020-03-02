Klobuchar, Steyer, Buttigieg out... as Dems desperately try to stop Bernie

Saturday, it was Tom Steyer. Today, it was Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar. What do they have in common? They’ve all dropped out of the 2020 race, and they were all – incorrectly – considered centrists. The truth of the matter is that there are no legitimate centrists on Democratic side of the aisle.

Every single Dem running for President in 2020 is roughly the same in terms of policy. Sure, some are a little further down the socialist road on one issue or another, but in general they all agree on pretty much everything. Their differences are simply matters of degrees.

The one thing they all probably share is a desire to stop Bernie Sanders. Despite Biden’s weekend win, Bernie is still their frontrunner, and he’s sitting in a position of power. He’s also not a Democrat. He’s taken command of a club to which he does not belong, and the party elites won’t be able to control him.

So, it looks like they’ve pushed their three ‘centrists’ out of the race, in an effort to force their supporters to coalesce behind Joe Biden.

To that end, both Klobuchar and Buttigieg will be endorsing Creepy Uncle Joe tonight in Texas.

JUST IN: Pete Buttigieg will endorse Joe Biden at a rally tonight at the same time as Amy Klobuchar https://t.co/xkXHj04jdR pic.twitter.com/XkBId5Qoyi — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) March 2, 2020

Over the last few weeks, we’ve seen a lot of prominent Dems discussing the idea that they’d rather see Trump back in office than see Bernie as their nominee. Everyone will deny it, of course, but it seems clear that the word has gone out: “If a few of you don’t quit, Bernie is going to run away with the primaries and make us all look like morons when he loses the general.“

They still have a couple of problems, though.

The first is that Bernie still has the momentum on his side. He’s probably going to win California, he’s more than likely going to have a plurality, if not a majority, of the delegates by the time the convention rolls around.

The second is that (in case you hadn’t noticed) Bernie fans are not a forgiving group of people. If they feel like the DNC is working to shaft their candidate, they’re not going to suddenly turn around and support a Dem-approved nominee they can’t stand. Pushing Bernie out split a significant portion of the base from the party, costing the eventual candidate desperately needed support.

Finally, they’re all lining up behind this guy… and the problem speaks for itself: