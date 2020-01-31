Lamar Alexander to vote 'no' on more witnesses - pretty much ending impeachment trial

That rumbling noise you hear is the sound of progressive teeth grinding themselves into oblivion. Late last night, retiring Senator Lamar Alexander (R-TN) announced that he will be voting “no” on calls for new documents and witnesses in Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. If he follows through, that would mean McConnell has the 50 votes he needs to end the process, and the President would likely be acquitted as early as tonight.

NEWS: Lamar Alexander a ‘no’ on witnesses and documents, meaning there are 50 votes against moving ahead – and likely meaning the end of the impeachment trial as soon as tomorrow night https://t.co/Mv9Q0DVTCe — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 31, 2020

Sen. Lamar Alexander to vote no on additional witnesses, thereby giving McConnell the votes. Impeachment with acquittal of the president likely to wrap up tomorrow night or Saturday. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) January 31, 2020

This is a dagger through the heart of leftists everywhere, since Alexander was considered one of their very few ‘gettable’ votes.

As I said, though, that’s if “he follows through.” If he does, it’s all over but the crying. Trump will not be removed, liberals will feign outrage, and the 2020 Democrat candidates will spend the next nine months alienating voters in a frenzy of accusation and recrimination.

But beware the “if.”

Remember, we all expected John McCain to cast the final vote to kill Obamacare. Instead, he went for one last ‘maverick moment’ of self-aggrandizement. He voted to save it, damning the nation to years of medical and legal chaos. It’s not hard to imagine Alexander doing something similar.

We’ll see what he does. His statement, part of which you can read below, tries to have it both ways. He claims it’s been ‘proven’ that Trump is guilty, but also says his transgressions are not impeachable offenses. His promised course of action definitive… but I wouldn’t go counting chickens just yet.