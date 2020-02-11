Too late! Carville warns socialist revolutionaries turning Dems into 'a cult' in 'left-wing la la land'

Sensible Democrats- the few that remain – are scared. Trump did the unthinkable in 2016, then went on to do in three years what the last Democratic President said would never happen. Economically, Obama’s “new normal” is gone, polls show people are fairly pleased with the direction of the country, and the 2020 election looks like trouble for the Dems.

Instead of focusing on any sort of real issues, progressives spent Trump’s first term in one long post-election hissy fit. At the same time, their party lurched further and further to the radical left. As Chris Matthews noted the other day, this election has become about socialism, and those who embrace it are driving away both moderates and minority voters.

As James Carville told Morning Joe…

“They’re looking for somebody that can come in and not just excite them but talk about things that really matter to them in everyday life. They’re not interested in socialism and the revolution and all that foolishness you hear. They’re interested in someone who’s going to come to them and articulate a vision as to how they fit into this country.”

Bernie and AOC may grab headlines, and young voters may buy their claptrap, but the broader population is still not on board with their brand of socialism. Should Bernie end up being the nominee, they’re in real trouble. Once candidate Sanders is forced to outline his tax plans, once people realize he wants to nationalize everything from healthcare to electricity, his polling is going to take a massive hit.

The party of ‘the little guy’ will officially become the party of statism and insane social engineering. Its connection with average Americans – those that don’t want their lives ruled by a federal bureaucracy – will be severed.

Again, Carville nails it:

“If we lose that we’re going to be the British Labour Party and we’re going to be out in some theoretical left-wing la la land. The word that I like and respect and have always been proud of is ‘politics.’ I’m not about a revolution. I’m not an ideologue. Politics means building coalitions. It means listening to people. It means shaping a message that you can do. It means understanding what’s going on in America. It’s about being able to go in an African American church and give a speech and relate to people and not talk about reparations or any kind of goofy left-wing thing out there. …There’s a certain part of the Democratic party that wants us to be a cult. I’m not interested in being in a cult.”

Yes, Carville employs the usual left-wing hyperbole. America is doomed, the sky is falling, and it’s the end of the world if Trump wins re-election. Blah blah blah.

You can ignore that. The real meat here is a very sincere, very dire warning about the state of his party. Are they smart enough to listen? Is it too late to change course even if they wanted to?

Enjoy this clip, especially because it begins with the Morning Joe panel admitting the Dems have no one who can beat the President.