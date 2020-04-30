Latest antibody tests: Only 10 percent of those infected with coronavirus get COVID-19 symptoms

SECTIONS
This is huge, and the negative spin people are trying to put on it doesn’t really work.

The more antibody testing progresses, the more we see a trend just about everywhere in the country: Many more people are testing positive for coronavirus antibodies than are showing symptoms of the disease. That means for the vast majority of people who get infected with the virus, the effect is next to nothing.

We’ve been tending to think that everyone who gets exposed gets sick, but we’re now finding out that is far from true:

In Miami-Dade County, Florida, officials say antibody testing indicates that between 4.4 and 7.9 percent of the population has been infected. Officials in Los Angeles, which locked down several days before New York, reported an even lower rate of positive antibody tests, saying their research indicates between 2.8 and 5.6 percent of the population has already been infected with the virus. And in the ski town Telluride, Colo., just a tiny fraction of the processed antibody tests came back positive: 26 out of 4,757. 

The data shows that at least 10 times as many people were infected with the virus as were diagnosed with covid-19. It underscores the reality that many people are hardly affected by the coronavirus. “Many people experience mild symptoms or none at all, and never get the standard diagnostic test with a swab up the nose, so they’re missed in the official covid-19 case counts,” my colleague Joel Achenbach writes.

There is one downside to this, of course, but it’s something we’ve been assuming for months – that even people who show no symptoms can infect you. This shows that, yes, there are many people walking around who don’t appear to be sick, and are never going to get sick, but might still be carrying the virus.

That means that if you have a weak immune system, your risk of being exposed by others is very serious and you have to take precautions. You have to assume that just about everyone could at least be a carrier.

But we’re doing that already anyway, and the good news is that exposure to the virus alone does not carry a high likelihood of getting sick – let alone getting seriously sick – for the vast majority of people.

This again raises the question we’ve been asking here for weeks: Given the low percentage of infected people who get sick, along with the extremely low percentage of infected people who die, does it make sense to have everyone shelter in place for fear of this thing? Especially when you consider the other societal costs this policy is imposing?

Is it time to end the lockdown?

Most of us should be able to do our regular jobs and live our normal lives – with basic precautions – because the risk of serious illness is very low even if we get infected. That doesn’t mean it isn’t serious, but it makes no sense to stay in lockdown for months on end to avoid such an unlikely risk.

And keeping everyone in lockdown for months is also preventing us from achieving herd immunity, which is what you’ll get when the majority of the population is testing positive for coronavirus antibodies. The long-term solution to this is the same as the solution to most diseases – more people getting exposed and developing immunities. By locking everyone down, we’re actually preventing that from happening.

And we now know we’re doing it to protect people from a virus that, for the vast majority of them, will not even make them sick. So how can this policy possibly still be defended, considering what it’s already doing to the economy and to people’s lives?

It can’t be.

