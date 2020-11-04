At Least 8 Arrested as Nails Are Placed in Road During Seattle Election Night Unrest

Unrest stalked the streets of Seattle on Tuesday night as demonstrators defied police orders and demanded their way.

At least eight people had been arrested as of 10:20 p.m. local time, according to The Seattle Times.

Police shadowed groups of marchers throughout the evening as a tactic to limit violence while allowing demonstrations.

Officers intervened when demonstrators blocked roadways or dumped nails on the city’s streets.

Officers have provided multiple additional public safety warnings to the group. Individuals have continued to put items in roadway, including nails. One person arrested. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) November 4, 2020

TRENDING: After Cuban-Americans Stand Up to the Left, Liberals Post Video of FL Exploding

Police arrested one individual who damaged a parking meter with a hammer.

Although many marchers vented their hatred of President Donald Trump, some said they did not expect a Joe Biden presidency would change very much.

“Voting creates a sense of political legitimacy when there are so many people incarcerated in this country who can’t vote at all,” a female protester identified only as Max told The Times.

Have you heard of any riots by you? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“If Biden wins, it will put a lot of people into complacency,” Max said of the Democratic nominee. “They’ll think the fight is over — people think they have power voting, but I think we’ve had more power out in the streets.”

The Washington State Patrol closed approaches to Interstate 5 and then reopened them later in the evening.

Group of roughly 250 returns to the small hill at the north end of Capitol Hill chanting, “Black Lives Matter!” and “Antifa!” Things calm for the time being at this #seattleprotest on #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/eaTaZAPIgA — Elizabeth Turnbull (@LizTurnbull5) November 4, 2020

Officers issued a dispersal order to a group at Broadway/Pine. Group now moving south on Broadway. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) November 4, 2020

RELATED: Philadelphia Poll Watcher Denied Access to Polling Place, Despite Documentation

“We will support the continued demonstration,” a police officer told the crowd at one point. “However, any acts of violence, property destruction or acts against officers will result in us taking action, making arrests or potentially using chemical agents or less-lethal munitions. This could result in significant injury.”

Demonstrations included speakers who called for an end to police funding and for funds to be showered upon black-led community groups.

Some called for continued demonstrations.

#Seattleprotest #seattleprotests #seattleprotestscomms #seattle #Election2020 With Trump declaring victory tonight, I hope everyone is ready to pour into the streets! If we want to stop him from stealing the election, a sustained struggle is the only way pic.twitter.com/27pCWM1yOA — T ☂️ (@AnarchoSeattle) November 4, 2020

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan blamed Trump for any violence that might happen in her city, according to KCPQ-TV.

“In one of the most challenging years in our city’s history, we have a president that has consistently incited hate, fear, and violence,” the Democrat said. “This is why my office has been closely coordinating with the Governor, County Executive, and City departments for a safe and secure Election Day and planning for the days that follow.”

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.