At Least 8 Arrested as Nails Are Placed in Road During Seattle Election Night Unrest

Jack Davis, The Western Journal By Jack Davis, The Western Journal
Published November 4, 2020 at 9:00am
Unrest stalked the streets of Seattle on Tuesday night as demonstrators defied police orders and demanded their way.

At least eight people had been arrested as of 10:20 p.m. local time, according to The Seattle Times.

Police shadowed groups of marchers throughout the evening as a tactic to limit violence while allowing demonstrations.

Officers intervened when demonstrators blocked roadways or dumped nails on the city’s streets.

Police arrested one individual who damaged a parking meter with a hammer.

Although many marchers vented their hatred of President Donald Trump, some said they did not expect a Joe Biden presidency would change very much.

“Voting creates a sense of political legitimacy when there are so many people incarcerated in this country who can’t vote at all,” a female protester identified only as Max told The Times.

Have you heard of any riots by you?

“If Biden wins, it will put a lot of people into complacency,” Max said of the Democratic nominee. “They’ll think the fight is over — people think they have power voting, but I think we’ve had more power out in the streets.”

The Washington State Patrol closed approaches to Interstate 5 and then reopened them later in the evening.

“We will support the continued demonstration,” a police officer told the crowd at one point.  “However, any acts of violence, property destruction or acts against officers will result in us taking action, making arrests or potentially using chemical agents or less-lethal munitions. This could result in significant injury.”

Demonstrations included speakers who called for an end to police funding and for funds to be showered upon black-led community groups.

Some called for continued demonstrations.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan blamed  Trump for any violence that might happen in her city, according to KCPQ-TV.

“In one of the most challenging years in our city’s history, we have a president that has consistently incited hate, fear, and violence,” the Democrat said. “This is why my office has been closely coordinating with the Governor, County Executive, and City departments for a safe and secure Election Day and planning for the days that follow.”

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

