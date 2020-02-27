Left-wing media, politicians, seem to be hoping for a Coronavirus outbreak, so they can say 'toldja so' about Trump

If there’s one thing we know about the left, it’s that they’re a bunch of ghouls. They love nothing more than to exploit real-world horror and tragedy in pursuit of their 100-year-old goals. Whether it’s gun violence, accidental death or famine, if they can dance on a few graves and bend tragedy to their extant agenda, they will.

With the coronavirus, we’re seeing them do it pre-emptively.

Everywhere you look, the media is positively “Jiddy” over the idea that we could be witnessing a global pandemic that will eventually engulf the United States. If that happens, they posit, the stock market will collapse, public opinion will turn against Trump, and they’ll have something to weaponize against a so-far bulletproof president.

They seem to think that, where conspiracies about Russia, Putin, Ukraine, pee-tapes, racism and anti-Semitism have failed, a pile of American corpses might work.

It’s a grotesque way to think, but it’s neither surprising nor new. It’s simply how they’ve always been.

Here’s Brian Stetler on Twitter, “lamenting” that his “fears” may be coming true.

Since the dawn of the Trump era, countless experts have warned that the president’s lack of credibility would imperil the country in the event of an emergency. As the coronavirus outbreak worsens, those fears may be coming true… https://t.co/vFo8MJZV7i — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 26, 2020

“Trump’s disdain for science and his cuts to science and public health programs have subverted preparedness for emergencies like the coronavirus” –@michikokakutani https://t.co/iN93VUl129 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 26, 2020

Read between the lines, and you can practically hear him slobber over the anti-Trump stories that could result if his “fears” are realized. The same goes for virtually every anchor at CNN, MSNBC, NBC, CBS, and ABC.

Never mind that – knock on wood – the coronavirus is still far less dangerous and widespread than an average flu season. Forget the fact that, despite Democrats’ best efforts, we have the most robust health care system on the face of the Earth. You’re supposed to panic, because panic might hurt Donald Trump at the polls.

Need further proof that this is the plan? Here’s Nancy Pelosi:

“Hopefully we can make up for the loss of time…and not be using scare tactics about people coming back to our country.” Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the Trump administration’s response against coronavirus is “late—too late—anemic.” https://t.co/GfPH6SyIMF pic.twitter.com/H6QZATNyeD — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) February 26, 2020

RELATED: Trump blasts 'incompetent' Pelosi, 'crying' Schumer over ghoulish coronavirus statements

And here’s Chuck Schumer:

President Trump and his administration have no plan to deal with the coronavirus. NO. PLAN. And seemingly no urgency to develop one. pic.twitter.com/nQFMpMfW06 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 25, 2020

To be clear, I’m not arguing that we shouldn’t take this seriously. We should, and we are. However, it’s patently obvious that the Dems and their media allies are embarking on a fear campaign designed to damage the president, and the economy they’re incapable of running against.

If Hillary was in office, and she was taking the exact same steps Trump is taking, every last one of these rats would stand up and cheer. The left will never admit that, but it’s true. You know it and I know it.

Their oh-so-deep “concern” is really about November 2020. Nothing more.