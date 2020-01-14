Leftists in mass meltdown after a Hollywood actor dares to shake President Trump's hand

Last week, America cheered as Ricky Gervais unloaded both barrels the hypocrisy, arrogance, and corruption in Hollywood. It’s a place where, if you toe the company line – no matter how horrible it may be – everyone will sit back smile and applaud. No action, regardless of how heinous it may be, is unforgivable there…. except perhaps a simple handshake.

Enter movie star Vince Vaughn. He dared commit the unforgivable sin of shaking President Trump’s hand at a football game. He didn’t goosestep along with the fascists who determine which opinions and actions are acceptable, so he’s under the gun this morning.

Behold his crime, as presented by a whinging leftist scold:



Lest you think he’s alone in his oh-so-righteous indignation, think again. Twitter is awash in furious hot-takes:

I’m not sure why people are surprised by Vince Vaughn willingly spending time with Trump. He’s a wealthy white guy, the assumption should be that all of them are MAGA until proven differently. pic.twitter.com/XLSJR3iYf0 — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) January 14, 2020

Vince Vaughn had the chance to stand up to a rapist, traitor, and child murderer, and instead he enthusiastically shook Donald Trump’s hand. Fuck em both. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) January 14, 2020

Throw Vince Vaughn in the pile of broken toys with Scott Baio, Jon Voight and the rest of the Trump Supporters — Mayday Mindy 🌊 (@maydaymindy9) January 14, 2020

That SUCKS! I wanted to like that guy. Vince Vaughn rubbing elbows with Trump and Melanie at the game.pic.twitter.com/Qm2xzAmZmp — Bill Maxwell 🌊 #CountryOverParty (@Bill_Maxwell_) January 14, 2020

I’m not angry about Vince Vaughn, just profoundly disappointed. And I want nothing more to do with him. Once upon a time I found him quite entertaining. Not anymore. pic.twitter.com/vB5pDCFcbA — Stephanie Kennedy (@WordswithSteph) January 14, 2020

Can you imagine your life being so and empty that an actor shaking hands with the President sets you off like this? He’s not even some left-wing superstar. This isn’t, say, Michael Moore suddenly having a change of heart. Vaughn has always leaned Libertarian and backed Rand Paul in 2016. This shouldn’t even be surprising.

But here we are. This is America in 2020.

It’s a time and place where the sight of two people being civil to one another is enough to trigger the left and fuel their ridiculous outrage machine.

Pathetic.