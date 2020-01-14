SECTIONS
Leftists in mass meltdown after a Hollywood actor dares to shake President Trump's hand

Robert Laurie By Robert Laurie
Published January 14, 2020 at 9:52am
Last week, America cheered as Ricky Gervais unloaded both barrels the hypocrisy, arrogance, and corruption in Hollywood.  It’s a place where, if you toe the company line – no matter how horrible it may be – everyone will sit back smile and applaud. No action, regardless of how heinous it may be, is unforgivable there…. except perhaps a simple handshake.

Enter movie star Vince Vaughn. He dared commit the unforgivable sin of shaking President Trump’s hand at a football game. He didn’t goosestep along with the fascists who determine which  opinions and actions are acceptable, so he’s under the gun this morning.

Behold his crime, as presented by a whinging leftist scold:


Lest you think he’s alone in his oh-so-righteous indignation, think again.  Twitter is awash in furious hot-takes:

Can you imagine your life being so and empty that an actor shaking hands with the President sets you off like this? He’s not even some left-wing superstar. This isn’t, say, Michael Moore suddenly having a change of heart. Vaughn has always leaned Libertarian and backed Rand Paul in 2016. This shouldn’t even be surprising.

But here we are. This is America in 2020.

It’s a time and place where the sight of two people being civil to one another is enough to trigger the left and fuel their ridiculous outrage machine.

Pathetic.

Robert Laurie is a Michigan-based political columnist. In addition to his work for HermanCain.com he currently writes for TownHall and is a veteran of The Detroit News, The Daily Caller, and Breitbart. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLaurie







