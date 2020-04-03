Lefty Media trashed Trump for mentioning this COVID-19 treatment, now global survey of doctors backs him up

A few weeks ago, the President first suggested that Hydroxychloroquine, in combination with azithromycin, could prove an effective coronavirus treatment. Then, a couple in Arizona decided it would be a smart idea to drink some fish tank cleaner with a similar name. One of them died, the other was hospitalized.

This could only mean one thing. Donald Trump was a murderer. Twitter erupted with claims that he didn’t know what he was talking about, political opponents accused him of irresponsibly encouraging people to self-medicate, and the press informed us that the drug he focused on was deadly if ingested in massive doses.

The worst part, we were told, was that the stuff didn’t even work.

Despite multiple studies to the contrary, Hydroxychloroquine was portrayed as being ineffectual. Here in Michigan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer threatened doctors who dared prescribe it and, in defiance of a right-to-try law she supported – ordered pharmacists to reject prescriptions from those who defied her. Then, more and more trials indicated that the President was right.

Now, a new international survey of 6,000 doctors has shown that the global medical community is backing the President’s initial argument. It found that Hydroxychloroquine is the ‘most highly rated’ coronavirus treatment available.

An international poll of more than 6,000 doctors released Thursday found that the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine was the most highly rated treatment for the novel coronavirus. The survey conducted by Sermo, a global health care polling company, of 6,227 physicians in 30 countries found that 37% of those treating COVID-19 patients rated hydroxychloroquine as the “most effective therapy” from a list of 15 options. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave chloroquine and its next-generation derivative, hydroxychloroquine, emergency-use authorization Monday for treating the novel coronavirus, although the drug was already being used off-label by some doctors and hospitals for COVID-19 patients. The survey also found that the most commonly prescribed treatments are analgesics (56%), azithromycin (41%) and hydroxychloroquine (33%).

That doesn’t mean Hydroxychloroquine is some kind of miracle cure. It’s not. But it does mean Trump’s optimism was well-founded and that the media, and Trump’s opponents, once again look like fools. In case you haven’t figured it out yet, the President isn’t simply running his mouth during those briefings CNN refuses to air.

…And please, don’t drink fish tank cleaner.

As for Michigan’s Governor: