Lefty press: How dare Ricky Gervais 'cheapen' the 'magic of Hollywood' when the world is so somber and sad!

Five days ago, President Trump had left-wing media defending the world’s number one terrorist and the fascists that run the Iranian state. A few days later, Ricky Gervais has them defending the grotesque menagerie known as “the Hollywood elite.” So, it’s been a big week for our friends in the lefty press.

Take a look at what Lorraine Ali, an LA Times TV critic, had to say about Gervais’ cynical,’ ‘nihilistic,’ ‘doom-and-gloom’ comments:

Forget the escapist magic of Hollywood. Nihilism was the name of the game when host Ricky Gervais opened the Golden Globes on Sunday night with a gloom-and-doom monologue so cynical it made the effervescent Tom Hanks scowl. …Meryl Streep shook her head. Eddie Murphy refused to smile. Quentin Tarantino looked more disturbed than usual.

Woe is me. Those poor multimillionaires! They’re our betters, and Gervais made them frown!

Apparently, this LA Times twit has forgotten that Streep herself gave a standing ovation to a known pedophile and rapist who hides out in France and Switzerland:

Streep has also been accused, repeatedly, of knowing about Harvey Weinstein’s crimes, ignoring them, and refusing to speak up once they became public. She claims this isn’t true, but it’s tough to buy the denial given her long, and close, association with the mogul. Combine that with the simple fact of the Hollywood grapevine, and it’s easy to see why the #SheKnew hashtag was trending for so long.

Ali continues:

But at the Beverly Hilton, where the three-hour-plus ceremony took place, the mood was already sober thanks to an impeachment, the threat of war with Iran and devastating bush fires in Australia. The last thing anyone needed was for the smirking master of ceremonies to reprimand them for having hope, or taunt the room for trying to use their influence to change things for the better.

Pardon my language, but boo-effing-hoo.

No one in that room is ‘somber’ about impeachment. The vast majority are absolutely orgasmic over it. Aside from the fact that they can use it to attack the President, they don’t really care about the Soleimani strike, and the Australian fires – while doubtlessly tragic – aren’t in California. That means they won’t affect most stars directly, and that means most of the celebrity sadness is likely feigned. Just take a look at the broad smiles on their faces before Gervais tore into them, and you’ll see how deep their sorrow was running.

No, if they were “somber,” it was because their host hit them right between the eyes with the truth of who they are – and he did it at one of their gala gatherings, while they were sipping champagne in dresses that cost more than most people make in a year.

Heaven forbid that anyone remind the Hollywood glitterati of a few simple facts:

They are not the world’s moral superiors. If anything, their industry is the exact opposite of moral superiority. It’s built on a foundation of horror, and has been turning a blind eye to murder, rape, assault, and a litany of other crimes for a hundred years.

They are not the world’s political superiors. Their opinions carry no more weight than anyone else’s. The fact that they’re famous doesn’t lend them any extra credibility. It may in fact diminish it since, as Gervais pointed out, they’re so completely out of touch with life in the ‘real world.’

They are not the world’s intellectual superiors. Some are smart, some aren’t. Some know what they’re talking about, some don’t. Just like everyone else, they come from a spectrum of backgrounds but, once again, Gervais is right. There’s a general lack of education in that room, and their opinions tend to be informed by supplied, properly PC, talking points rather than fact.

So, you’ll forgive me if I don’t believe “the magic of Hollywood” trumps the horrors of what the industry tolerates and espouses.

