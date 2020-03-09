Legal motion: Hunter Biden defying court order to turn over personal information in paternity case

Why are we highlighting a personal matter involving one of the children of a presidential candidate? How is it relevant to the ability of the candidate himself to be president?

Here’s why:

Hunter Biden’s role on the board of Burisma was directly connected to Joe Biden’s actions, as vice president, to run off a Ukranian prosecutor who was investigating Burisma. We already know that, in a clear and publicly acknowledged quid pro quo, Biden threatened to withhold military aid to Ukraine unless the prosecutor was fired. And it’s clear that this move had at least the potential to benefit Hunter Biden personally.

So recent records concerning Hunter Biden’s income are absolutely relevant to the 2020 presidential race because they have the potential to reveal further misuse of power on Joe Biden’s part to protect his son. That’s in addition to the fact that this is a paternity case in which Hunter Biden is refusing to cooperate with a court that’s trying to determine his child support obligations.

If that last fact was all that was going on here, we wouldn’t cover it. But within the details of Hunter Biden’s personal finances very possibly lie information that could reveal misdeeds on the part of then-Vice President Joe Biden. This is information the public should be allowed to see, and we’re not seeing it because Hunter Biden is defying a subpoena.

Blatantly defying it, that is:

The motion comes as Joe Biden has surged to front-runner status in the Democratic presidential primary amid new questions over whether his son may have corruptly benefited from his father’s position as vice president. The case threatens to surface new information about the younger Biden’s overseas dealings in Ukraine, China and elsewhere during the Obama administration — and his father’s apparent knowledge of those arrangements.

“The defendant continues to act as though he has no respect for this Court, its orders, the legal process in this state, or the needs of his child for support,” the filing from 28-year-old Lunden Alexis Roberts’ legal team reads. “This Court should take some action that will make the defendant follow court orders and a believer in the rule of law.”

Specifically, Biden has not turned over information concerning his address, financial institutions he or his businesses use, a list of all the companies he “currently owns or in which he has an ownership interest and the state in which those companies are incorporated,” or a list of “all sources of income for the past five years.”

One of those sources of income would of course include his position on the Burisma board, for which he was getting paid $50,000 a year despite no professional qualifications to help govern such a company. The records for this compensation would be very interesting, especially if they contained information about what, exactly, Hunter Biden was expected to do to earn his money.

Like, say, convince his dad to influence U.S. foreign policy in such a way that Burisma would benefit? Inquiring minds want to know, but Biden won’t turn over the information that’s under subpoena, so at least at the moment we’re not finding out.

Democrats have done their best to make Hunter Biden sacrosanct, and to paint any effort to investigate his activities as a blatantly political stunt on behalf of Donald Trump. But just because Joe Biden is running for president doesn’t mean we shouldn’t look into behavior that appears corrupt, especially if it happened when he was vice president. If we find out he did wrong, yes, Donald Trump will benefit. But the country will also benefit because we’ll be aware of the kind of man we’re being asked to vote for.

The media used to always tell us we had the right to know. That was before our knowing started working to the benefit of Donald Trump. Now they don’t want us to know anything, and neither does Hunter Biden.

A subpoena has the force of law, kid. Do what’s right for your kid, if not out of concern for your country, and own up to what you’ve done.