A lesson in how you wish an ideological opponent well: You just do it (with no qualifiers)

Back in October, Bernie Sanders was hospitalized and had a stent inserted to clear a blocked artery. Later reporting revealed that he had suffered a heart attack, but we didn’t know that when we reported this as breaking news on October 2.

I want to share our brief report from that day in full, and there’s a reason I’m republishing the whole thing, which I’ll get to in a moment:

This happened on Tuesday:

Bernie Sanders experienced chest discomfort during a campaign event on Tuesday and had two stents inserted to address a blockage in an artery, his campaign announced.

“Sen. Sanders is conversing and in good spirits. He will be resting up over the next few days,” senior adviser Jeff Weaver said in a statement. “We are canceling his events and appearances until further notice, and we will continue to provide appropriate updates.”

That’s all we know, and there is no news on how this might affect the long-term trajectory of his campaign for president.

A stent to clear a blockage is not that unusual a procedure, and many people have bounced back from such surgery and led active, healthy lives. Of course, any surgery has potentially more serious complications when you’re 76 years old, as Sanders is.

We wish the senator good health and a long, happy life, and we hope you will do the same.

You will note that we offered no qualifiers to our well wishes for the senator. We didn’t say “in spite of our ideological differences” or mention “putting partisanship aside.” We just wished him well.

That’s because ideological differences and partisanship are irrelevant when it comes to the matter of someone having a heart procedure. And no one should need that explained to them. There’s a thing called human decency, and we don’t extend it to each other “in spite of our disagreements.” The disagreements are non-issues. We extend it to each other because we’re human. Period.

Yesterday we were gut-punched by the news that Rush Limbaugh has been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. We are praying for his complete recovery and for a good long life for Rush, just as we did for Bernie Sanders.

Obviously you can find a lot of people online today who are wishing Rush the opposite. You can find people who are perfectly celebratory over Rush’s misfortune, and openly hope that he dies and dies soon. We have little to say to such people. They are evil and apparently feel no compunction about expressing their evil openly. We pray that God turns their hearts.

On the other hand, there are the people who offer well wishes thinly veiled with self-congratulatory caveats, and those people we do have something to say to – and they exist both on the left and on the right. The left-wing version is having its go now with Rush. The right-wing version had its go earlier with Bernie. But the dynamic is always the same.

You express well wishes, but not before you make it known how big-minded you are for doing so. You say things like these:

“I would never wish cancer on anyone, not even someone who (fill in the blank).”

“I can’t stand the man, but . . . “

“In spite of our differences, I hope he recovers.”

“I’m going to put partisanship aside and offer a prayer for him.”

Well aren’t you a virtuous person! You’ll put partisanship aside! You’ll look past differences! You’ll wish him well even though you can’t stand him! You’ll refrain from wishing cancer on the person whose character you just assailed!

What a fine upstanding citizen you are.

Statements like that aren’t really designed to offer support to the afflicted person. They’re designed to allow the supposed well-wisher to point to his own virtue – so everyone can note how big of you it is that you still hope the afflicted person is OK even though you really consider yourself much better than he or she is.

That’s not how love works. No one needs to know, and no one cares, that you made such a weighty accomodation. What the goodwill required of you is not important in the slightest.

What matters is that a person is in trouble and needs help and support in whatever form it can be found in. If that’s prayer, pray. If it’s encouragement, encourage. If it’s tangible assistance, then assist.

But shut up about what you had to overlook in order to help. A person being different from you does not in any way lessen your obligation to be a decent human being. So it’s not impressive that you managed to conjure some decency because the person who needs it is this, that or the other thing that’s different from you.

Rush Limbaugh has cancer. He could use your prayers. If you’d like to let it be known that you’re offering prayers for him, that would be nice. And it’s all you need to say.

And conservatives, the next time it’s a liberal who needs prayer, the same goes for you.