Liberal Columnist Who Was Barrett's Fellow SCOTUS Clerk in the '90s: She Deserves to be Confirmed

Noah Feldman is in danger of being cast into outer darkness by the left for the sin of apostasy. That’s too bad, because his Saturday column for Bloomberg represented exactly what opinion writers should do, and used to do as a matter of course:

He offered an intellectually honest perspective that maintained its commitment to his ideology (liberalism in Feldman’s case) while acknowledging facts that transcend ideology.

Fealty to left-wing orthodoxy demands one to believe that Amy Coney Barrett is a dangerous fanatic. The problem comes when you’re a left-winger who actually knows her and has worked with her, and you know from personal experience that none of this is true. Feldman was a clerk on the Supreme Court in the late 1990s, clerking for Stephen Breyer during the same period when Barrett was clerking for Antonin Scalia.

This might surprise you (although it shouldn’t), but the party thing isn’t personal, and it’s pretty common for groups of people who work together to be friendly even if they don’t all share the same partisan outlook. Feldman and Barrett were friends. They got along well and liked each other, and Feldman developed a healthy respect for Barrett’s intellect and work ethic even as he disagreed with her legal philosophy and many of her conclusions.

Feldman also recognizes that, with a Republican president and a Republican Senate, we’re going to get a conservative Justice to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat. He makes the case that everyone is better off with someone like Barrett:

TRENDING: Church Ransacked by Vandals, 'Sleeping Madonna' Left Broken and Desecrated

I disagree with much of her judicial philosophy and expect to disagree with many, maybe even most of her future votes and opinions. Yet despite this disagreement, I know her to be a brilliant and conscientious lawyer who will analyze and decide cases in good faith, applying the jurisprudential principles to which she is committed. Those are the basic criteria for being a good justice. Barrett meets and exceeds them.

I got to know Barrett more than 20 years ago when we clerked at the Supreme Court during the 1998-99 term. Of the thirty-some clerks that year, all of whom had graduated at the top of their law school classes and done prestigious appellate clerkships before coming to work at the court, Barrett stood out. Measured subjectively and unscientifically by pure legal acumen, she was one of the two strongest lawyers.

Some might argue that you should want your probable intellectual opponent on the court to be the weakest possible, to help you win. But the Supreme Court is not and should not be a battlefield of winner-take-all political or ideological division. It would be naïve to deny that there is plenty of politics in constitutional interpretation. There are winners and losers every time the justices take a stance on an important issue of law. Nevertheless, the institutional purpose of the Supreme Court is to find a resolution of political conflicts through reason, interpretation, argument and vote-casting, not pure power politics. It follows that the social purpose of the Supreme Court is best served when justices on all sides of the issues make the strongest possible arguments, and do so in a way that facilitates debate and conversation.

Feldman understands something about the workings of the Supreme Court that I think the average news consumer does not. The Court is not a non-stop ideological battle between the conservative Justices and the liberal Justices. It may seem that way to you because all you hear is the outcomes and the votes. But the Justices actually work more as a team in many ways, certainly more so than the partisan members of Congress do.

Does Amy Coney Barrett deserve to be confirmed? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (23 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The fact that Ruth Bader Ginsburg knew the law well, even though we may not have liked the way she applied it, made the Court better. That’s good for the country. We want our liberal Justices to be knowledgeable, hard-working and serious. Even if they constantly rule against our agenda, a Justice like that makes the whole Supreme Court better.

Feldman seems to recognize that, with a new conservative Justice inevitable, the country and the Supreme Court will be better off if that conservative Justice is Amy Coney Barrett. She embodies all those strengths and virtues.

On the Supreme Court, you actually want your “opponent” (if you insist on seeing it that way) to be as strong as possible. It’s counterintuitive. But in modern American politics, so is everything that actually makes sense.

Go easy on Noah Feldman, liberals. He’s trying to give you some good advice, even if we all know you don’t want to take it.