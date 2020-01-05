Liberals reassured as Iran helpfully clarifies: 'Death to America' really just means death to Trump

They’re actually sharing this link on social media, with no irony intended:

ranians will chant “Death to America” as long as Washington continues its hostile policies, but the slogan is directed at President Donald Trump and U.S. leaders, not the American nation, Iran’s supreme leader said on Friday.

“As long as America continues its wickedness, the Iranian nation will not abandon ‘Death to America’,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told a gathering of Iranian Air Force officers marking the 40th anniversary of Iran’s Islamic Revolution, according to his official website.

“‘Death to America’ means death to Trump, (National Security Adviser) John Bolton, and (Secretary of State Mike) Pompeo. It means death to American rulers,” Ayatollah Khamenei said.

I actually tried to talk sense into one of them, for all the good it did. I’ll redact her name because I’m not interested in embarrassing her personally. But dang:

Why say it? Let’s see: Maybe to trick gullible liberals into believing the most murderous regime on the face of the Earth isn’t really up to anything bad?

After all, they only want to kill our president! Not everyone else! What’s so bad about that?

Maybe to further divide the populace to make it impossible to get a public consensus in favor of military action against Iran, since there are clearly so many Americans who simply hate Trump will side with anyone who’s against him? Even those who want to kill him?

Of all the strange habits of the American left, this one’s the strangest: The willingness to side with absolutely anyone who is opposed to a Republican president, no matter how murderous. It’s more intense with Trump because the hatred of Trump is greater, but it’s been there with previous Republican presidents as well.

The evidence of Iran’s malevolent impact on the world is manifest. It’s not as if Donald Trump is the first American who ever pointed it out. It wouldn’t take but a few seconds to look up the Iran hostage crisis of 1979 if a person had any intellectual curiosity whatsoever.

But no: Why would they say it if it wasn’t the truth? Why would they lie? And Trump is worse!

This is why we shouldn’t take any election result for granted – because people who think like this are all over the place, and for some reason I can’t comprehend they’re allowed to vote.