The lies John Kerry told in his DNC foreign policy speech were really something

Donald Trump is sometimes skewered for surrounding himself with people of dubious character. That is often a fair criticism of the 45th president.

But it’s a mystery why this same charge is not leveled against the 44th. His cabinet included, among other people, the man who two days ago tried to exploit our boss’s death for blatant political purposes. It also included Hillary Clinton, which I don’t think requires amplification.

And it included the execrable John Kerry, a man who bragged about “serving in Vietnam” even as he turned around and slandered his fellow soldiers. Kerry also sold out the security of our allies in Israel for the purpose of appeasing the murderous mad mullahs in Iran.

If you would expect anyone to offer a litany of lies during a political convention speech, John Kerry would be your man. And he didn’t disappoint during his turn on Tuesday night. The lies Kerry told need to be called out, because if people hear what he said and believe it, they will come away with a completely distorted view of the world and the things that have happened over the course of the past decade.

First here’s the speech. Watch it, but don’t let it influence you (because the person speaking in it is a shameless liar), and then we’ll talk:

TRENDING: Still unwilling to accept the election results, Hillary trots out her blame list in DNC speech

OK, now that I’ve taken a shower to cleanse myself of having listened to this man, let’s attack some of the lowlights:

He says they stopped the threat of a nuclear Iran. They did no such thing. They gave Iran access to billions of dollars in exchange for empty promises Iran began violating almost immediately – even as the agreement made it virtually impossible for inspector to catch Iran cheating. The Iran nuclear deal is one of the worst agreements the United States has ever made, and one of the least favorable to the United States and its allies, which is why it’s classic John Kerry.

He says they led a coalition of nations to stop ISIS. What he doesn’t say is that ISIS only rose up in the first place because Obama abandoned Iraq in 2011 and left the nation undefended against the ISIS incursion. There never would have been a caliphate in the first place without that 2011 withdrawal. Also, ISIS was not defeated until Donald Trump went after them with complete abandon in 2017.

Does John Kerry have any redeeming qualities whatsoever? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 1% (1 Votes) 99% (83 Votes)

He says the stopped Ebola before it became a pandemic. Ebola came to the United States from West Africa every bit as aggressively as COVID-19, but it was nowhere near as contagious. The steps the U.S. took in 2014 weren’t that different from the initial steps against COVID – travel restrictions, widespread testing and so forth. But Ebola didn’t spread nearly as quickly, and it wasn’t passed from person to person without symptoms in most cases.

The truth is the George W. Bush Administration prepared a thorough plan for the U.S. to deal with a possible pandemic, and the Obama Administration completely abandoned it. The Obama Administration was lucky Ebola wasn’t as deadly as it could have been. They did nothing all that brilliant to stop it. It simply wasn’t the threat COVID is.

Kerry says Trump inherited a more peaceful world and a growing economy, and that he bankrupted both. Those are completely false statements. Trump inherited a world in which Iran was ascendant, Syria was a dumpster fire, ISIS was on the rampage and Russia had invaded Crimea. Obama and Kerry did nothing about any of this, and in the case of Iran, they intentionally caused the problem.

Trump stopped ISIS, put unprecedented economic pressure on Iran and sent military aid to help Ukraine battle Russia. His choices in Syria were not as praiseworthy, but they were better than Obama’s, who declared the use of chemical weapons by Bashar Assad to be his “red line,” then did absolutely nothing when Assad used chemical weapons.

As for a growing economy, Obama presided over the most sluggish post-recession recovery in history, with average growth a mere 1.9 percent. Trump signed the Tax Reform Act of 2017, which had the economy growing at a much healthier pace than Obama’s until Democratic (and a few Republican) governors ordered statewide lockdowns in the spring of this year, over Trump’s objections.

RELATED: UN to Iran: Please, please let us see your nuclear sites! China and Russia: Fine with us if you keep dodging

John Kerry knows all this. He knows what really happened. But John Kerry lies as naturally as he opens his mouth. He slanders other people as easily as he breathes.

The bullet this country dodged on Election Day 2004 is hard to overstate. Had Kerry won, he may have been the worst human being ever to hold the office of president – exceeding Donald Trump’s flaws by exponential measures. The fact that Kerry was on national television this week telling more lies is no surprise. It’s what he does.

The fact that media “fact-checkers” didn’t pepper us with extensive pieces in response to Kerry’s predictable nonsense tells you all you need to know about them. What you need to know about Kerry is plain as day for anyone who’s paying attention.