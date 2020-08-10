We'd like to share Herman's memorial service with you via video . . . again

The livestream of Herman’s memorial service on Friday was marred by some technical issues, some of it (we think) owing to the unusually heavy traffic on the server of a funeral home that isn’t used to it.

We now have the full video, without interruptions, available via Vimeo. It’s a much more robust platform and should be able to handle more people viewing it simultaneously.

So here it is:

Herman Cain Memorial Service from Bishop Andy C. Lewter on Vimeo.

As you can see, the attendance was limited by COVID concerns, which is unfortunately just the reality we have to deal with right now. But the tributes to Herman and his life were uplifting and just what we needed. I think you’ll feel the same.

I know most of you didn’t know Herman personally, but if you appreciated him and enjoyed the things he did, I think this will really help you to understand the man he was – the man we knew so well and now miss so much.

I pray that you’re blessed by this, just as all of us were blessed by Herman’s life.