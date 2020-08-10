SECTIONS
We'd like to share Herman's memorial service with you via video . . . again

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published August 10, 2020 at 8:07am
The livestream of Herman’s memorial service on Friday was marred by some technical issues, some of it (we think) owing to the unusually heavy traffic on the server of a funeral home that isn’t used to it.

We now have the full video, without interruptions, available via Vimeo. It’s a much more robust platform and should be able to handle more people viewing it simultaneously.

So here it is:

Herman Cain Memorial Service from Bishop Andy C. Lewter on Vimeo.

As you can see, the attendance was limited by COVID concerns, which is unfortunately just the reality we have to deal with right now. But the tributes to Herman and his life were uplifting and just what we needed. I think you’ll feel the same.

I know most of you didn’t know Herman personally, but if you appreciated him and enjoyed the things he did, I think this will really help you to understand the man he was – the man we knew so well and now miss so much.

I pray that you’re blessed by this, just as all of us were blessed by Herman’s life.

Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Dan Calabrese has spent more than 30 years as a writer, journalist and columnist, in addition to starting and operating a public relations firm, writing four books and now preparing to launch and produce two television series.

With a degree in political science and journalism from Western Michigan University, Dan worked as a journalist for outlets including the Grand Rapids Business Journal, DBusiness Magazine and the Macomb Daily, as well as several weekly newspaper chains early in his career. He also worked as assistant to the township supervisor in Canton, Michigan - taking the lead on priorities like communication and economic development - and later founded a public relations firm he operated for seven years.

In his time as a writer, Dan has been published by the likes of the Detroit News, Human Events, Transport Topics and Concrete Foundations, among many others.

He has also published four Christian spiritual warfare novels: Powers and Principalities (2009), Pharmakeia (2010), Dark Matter (2011) and Backstop (2017).

In partnership with his wife, Angie, Dan is now developing two new series for television.

He became editor of HermanCain.com and director of Herman Cain's media division in 2012.

Dan lives with his wife, Angie, and their son, Tony, in his hometown of Royal Oak, Michigan.







