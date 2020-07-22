Linda Sarsour endorses Joe Biden, so he has to denounce her, right? Isn't that how this works?

Linda Sarsour has a long, vile history of bigotry. She has praised anti-Semitic terrorists, downplays the evils of Sharia, is aligned with Louis Farrakhan and supports the anti-Israeli BDS movement. She’s so radical that she was jettisoned by the organization behind the so-called “Women’s March” – something she herself founded. Heck, even the New York Times has run op-eds about her ugly positions.

Now, perhaps because he wants more Islam in America’s schools, she’s endorsing Joe Biden. She used to back Bernie Sanders but obviously he’s headed back to his beachfront cabin. So, as the New York Post reports, Sarsour is promising to do everything she can to hand Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Florida to creepy Uncle Joe on Election Day.

"This is not about who you like and who you don't like, it's about whether you want to defeat fascism in America," she said. "This election for me is not about Joe Biden," she continued before quickly steering the conversation toward the Palestinian territories. "Our community is committed to ending the occupation of the Palestinian people, our community is committed to Muslims who are oppressed all over the world," Sarsour said, vowing to push Biden to support her anti-Israel agenda. "We want to see Joe Biden in the White House but we also want Joe Biden to know that we will hold him accountable to our communities," she continued. "We will be at his doorstep to ensure that we are heard in this administration and we will fight for the things that we believe in and we are not going to end our work on election day," she said.

If that doesn’t sound like a deal with the devil, I don’t know what does. It’s unusual to hear an endorsement that also could be taken as a threat, but apparently that’s how Sarsour operates.

Now, Biden should be forced to denounce Sarsour and any organization with which she’s associated. At least, that’s how it works if you’re a Republican. We all remember the flap about David Duke back in 2016. Trump couldn’t go to the bathroom without some left-wing reporter demanding that he reject Duke’s support.

He did, but it didn’t matter. It also didn’t matter that, unlike Joe Biden, he never sought that support in the first place. So, in the grand tradition of Saul Alinsky, it’s time to force Biden to live up to the left’s own rules.

When will the Democratic nominee for president denounce Linda Sarsour?