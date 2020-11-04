Lindsey Graham Got a Scare, But He Keeps His Senate Seat in South Carolina

Democrats thought they had quite a rising star in Jaimie Harrison, and for awhile there his challenge to Lindsey Graham seemed to have the potential of turning a red Senate seat blue in South Carolina.

It didn’t turn out that way. Fox has just projected that Graham has defeated Harrison and will hold onto his seat. That’s another potential Democrat pickup in the Senate that doesn’t happen. So far they’ve got Colorado and that’s it.

I know Graham has not been a favorite of readers of this page, especially during his BFFs-with-John-McCain days. But lately Graham has done yeoman’s work, especially on court issues through his position on the Judiciary Committee.

For a guy who said he couldn’t stand Donald Trump in 2016, he’s been quite an effective champion of Trump’s policies and his judicial nominees.

We don’t know if Trump will be around more years for Graham to support, but we now know Graham will be.