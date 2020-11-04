SECTIONS
Commentary
P Share Print

Lindsey Graham Got a Scare, But He Keeps His Senate Seat in South Carolina

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published November 3, 2020 at 8:02pm
P Share Print

Democrats thought they had quite a rising star in Jaimie Harrison, and for awhile there his challenge to Lindsey Graham seemed to have the potential of turning a red Senate seat blue in South Carolina.

It didn’t turn out that way. Fox has just projected that Graham has defeated Harrison and will hold onto his seat. That’s another potential Democrat pickup in the Senate that doesn’t happen. So far they’ve got Colorado and that’s it.

I know Graham has not been a favorite of readers of this page, especially during his BFFs-with-John-McCain days. But lately Graham has done yeoman’s work, especially on court issues through his position on the Judiciary Committee.

For a guy who said he couldn’t stand Donald Trump in 2016, he’s been quite an effective champion of Trump’s policies and his judicial nominees.

We don’t know if Trump will be around more years for Graham to support, but we now know Graham will be.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Dan Calabrese
Dan Calabrese has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012 and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from The Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.







Sorry, America: My State Is Keeping You All In Stitches (And Here's Why It's Still So Razor Close)
Trump Wins Ohio By 8 Percentage Points, Taking Its 18 Electoral Votes
Blue Arizona: In Addition to Biden, Wildcats Flip Senate Seat from Red to Blue by Electing Mark Kelly
Uh-Oh: Fox Calls Arizona (11 Electoral Votes) for Biden
Fox Calls Florida for Trump: 29 Electoral Votes He Had to Get, And Did
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×