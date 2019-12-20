It's lit! Christianity Today calls for Trump's removal; Franklin Graham offers take-no-prisoners response

I have a twinge of discomfort about highlighting a dispute among members of the brethren. But they’re having the dispute in public whether I like it or not (and I don’t), so I don’t make things any better by declining to offer illumination.

Christianity Today, which was founded in the 1950s by Billy Graham, is no longer affiliated with the Graham family. But it is still going strong it’s often a source of very excellent social and theological commentary. I read it regularly.

Now, there is a strain of evangelicalism that wrings its hands daily over the prevailing inclination of evangelicals to back President Trump. This group feels that evangelical Trump supporters (for example: Franklin Graham) have sold their souls and compromised their spiritual integrity by taking a Trump-can-do-no-wrong stance, defending his boorish behavior and past immorality in such a way that he’s been essentially set up as a substitute Christ.

It appears that CT editor Marc Galli is part of this strain. In an editorial published this morning by CT, Galli recalls this magazine’s condemantions of Bill Clinton’s immoral behavior and its call for him to be removed from office. And Galli concludes that he can’t be honest or consistent if he doesn’t say the same thing about Trump:

But the facts in this instance are unambiguous: The president of the United States attempted to use his political power to coerce a foreign leader to harass and discredit one of the president’s political opponents. That is not only a violation of the Constitution; more importantly, it is profoundly immoral.

The reason many are not shocked about this is that this president has dumbed down the idea of morality in his administration. He has hired and fired a number of people who are now convicted criminals. He himself has admitted to immoral actions in business and his relationship with women, about which he remains proud. His Twitter feed alone—with its habitual string of mischaracterizations, lies, and slanders—is a near perfect example of a human being who is morally lost and confused.

In the opening of his editorial, Galli invoked the name of Billy Graham and insisted that this stance is CT’s way of staying true to Graham’s original mission for the magazine. That drew a sharp rebuke from Franklin Graham, who is certain his late father would have thought no such thing:

Yes, my father Billy Graham founded Christianity Today; but no, he would not agree with their opinion piece. In fact, he would be very disappointed. I have not previously shared who my father voted for in the past election, but because of this article, I feel it is necessary to share it now. My father knew Donald Trump, he believed in Donald Trump, and he voted for Donald Trump. He believed that Donald J. Trump was the man for this hour in history for our nation.

. . .

The list of accomplishments is long, but for me as a Christian, the fact that he is the most pro-life president in modern history is extremely important—and Christianity Today wants us to ignore that, to say it doesn’t count? The President has been a staunch defender of religious freedom at home and around the world—and Christianity Today wants us to ignore that? Also the President has appointed conservative judges in record number—and Christianity today wants us to ignore that? Christianity Today feels he should be removed from office because of false accusations that the President emphatically denies.

If CT wants to simply make the case that Trump’s personal character and frequently rude behavior warrant his removal from office, then let them make that case. I disagree because, from a constitutional perspective, these are not legitimate pretexts for impeachment. The voters knew what kind of man Donald Trump was when they elected him. He has shown us nothing since then that has been a surprise.

But CT could argue that having a person with such characteristics is damaging to the nation and to the institution of the presidency, and at least it would be a coherent argument.

Where Galli hurts his own credibility is when he so credulously accepts the accusations made against the president with respect to Ukraine. He considers the fact of Trump’s guilt “unambiguous,” even though all testimony backing it is second- or third-hand, and even though Volodymyr Zelensky himself disputes it, and even though the aid was released to Ukraine without any investigation of the Bidens being launched.

It may be Galli’s opinion that Trump intended to do what Democrats claim, but it’s far from unambiguous that this is in fact the case. Indeed, it’s exceedingly ambiguous.

What’s more, Galli comes off as naive about the way international diplomacy is conducted. The idea that Trump is the first president ever to want something in return for international aid is simply preposterous, assuming Trump actually did what Galli is so sure he did. And why is Galli so willing to simply accept the conclusions of a man like Adam Schiff – with his sordid history of lying and dirty dealing? If we’re going to judge people’s character in all this, a slimeball like Schiff deserves front-and-center attention.

Needless to say, the MSM are overjoyed this morning to be able to tell you that an evangelical Christian publication has called for Trump’s removal. I’m sure Galli knew he would get that kind of attention, and I suspect CT is having some its best web traffic in years. Maybe ever.

By the way, we should deal with the notion that Christians who support Trump are simply excusing everything he does because he’s our guy, and that we’re damaging our Christian testimony in the process.

Most of us recognize Trump’s flaws all too clearly. We recognize that he picks fights he doesn’t need to pick, that he’s rude and boorish when he should be humble and patient. We recognize that on too many issues he’s impulsive and ill-informed, and that this often causes him to trust his instincts to a fault.

His past immorality is well known, and I don’t like it, but I also didn’t like Barack Obama’s drug use, George W. Bush’s drinking and Bill Clinton’s philandering. All but the last one remained in the past when these men took office, and we had to recognize we elect presidents as they are, not as they were.

Most Christians I know who support Trump recognize he is a very flawed man, but also recognize the results he’s gotten are mostly quite good, and particularly appreciate his defense of religious liberty, free markets and the rule of law. I have often said I’d like to have George W. Bush’s personality combined with Trump’s policy results. That combination wasn’t on the ballot in 2016, so we made the best choice we had.

There exists in the mind of progressive Christians the idea that evangelical Trump supporters have deified the man. Nothing could be further from the truth. We pray for the president and want him to succed. Some of the attacks against him are absurd (including, in my opinion, the currently hot one), and sometimes I do find his behavior amusing, but I would prefer a more humble, circumspect president.

However problematic all this may be, however, I wasn’t about to hand the Oval Office keys to Hillary Clinton because of it, and to this day I thank God that she did not become president. We all understood in 2016 that we had to chose the least bad option we had. Having given Donald Trump my vote under those circumstances, I am also committed to supporting the success of his presidency – and not to cutting it short because of flaws we already knew about when we cast our ballots.