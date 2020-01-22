It's lit! Tulsi sues Hillary for defamation

Never forget that Tulsi coddles Middle East dictators, favors taxpayer-funded abortions and socialized medicine, and voted for Bernie in the 2016 primaries.

Maybe I’m reminding myself, because she provides us with plenty of reasons not to like her, and I should pay attention to my own admonishment. And yet, when she does things like this, how can it not be love?

Presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) sued Hillary Clinton for defamation in federal court in Manhattan on Wednesday, claiming Clinton intentionally lied about a Gabbard connection to Russia to hurt her campaign. Though the Clinton and Gabbard camps have been at odds for years, the suit hinges on comments the former Secretary of State made on a podcast late last year, when she suggested that Gabbard was Russia’s pick in this year’s election.

“Clinton falsely stated that Tulsi—an Army National Guard officer and United States Congresswoman who has spent her entire adult life serving this country—is a ‘Russian asset.’ Clinton’s false assertions were made in a deliberate attempt to derail Tulsi’s presidential campaign,” Gabbard said in the suit.

She alleges that Clinton’s comments have cost her more than $50 million in personal and professional damages.

I would place Tulsi’s shot at winning the suit at right around zero, for the simple reason that if every lie by one politician about another amounted to a slander case, the court system would have to grow tenfold to handle all the cases.

And every other criminal, regardless of offense, would have to be freed. There would be no time for their trials.

Not that the facts aren’t on Gabbard’s side. They unequivocally are. Hillary will say anything about anyone and has been willing to do so for years. She’s never faced any consequences for it, with the exception of never becoming president because everyone can see the way she is and no one has any appetite for more of it.

But slander is a difficult charge to prove, especially when you’re a public figure. You have to prove that the alleged slanderer made the false statement knowing it was false, having failed to properly research the truth, and with reckless disregard for the truth. Sounds a lot like the way Hillary handled the information on her schlock, homebrew e-mail server.

You also have to prove that the lie was told with the intent of doing harm, and that the harm was indeed done. That’s why Gabbard alleges she has suffered $50 million in personal and professional damages, and I’d be fascinated to see how they try to quantify that.

So she’s not going to win, and I’d be surprised if the case isn’t dismissed before there’s even an opportunity for discovery. But I still like that she filed it, because as it stands Hillary can run around saying absolutely anything about anyone, and no one is going to call her on it. The media don’t care because they still see her as the anti-Trump. She doesn’t have a job to lose. Her marriage isn’t real so there’s no concern about putting that at risk. And she has no shot at the presidency in the future so there’s no political viability to worry about.

That’s why she’s been running around openly saying such crazy things lately, rather than just thinking them our shouting them during behind-closed-doors drunken rants to the people in her inner circle.

What is Hillary clinging to? Nothing. She hates everyone because everyone didn’t make her president, so she might as well let loose.

And even though her case has no prayer, someone like Tulsi Gabbard should put it on record that Hillary is a liar and is willing to recklessly slander people just because she feels like it, and because she’s crazy, and because she’s evil.

That alone makes all this worth it, and we’re glad to stand with our favorite Democrat Tulsi Gabbard! Oh right, Tulsi’s actually not so great. Have to keep reminding ourselves of that.