Little Boy with Cystic Fibrosis Had Wish Granted, Became Garbage Man for Day

Many boys gravitate toward heavy machinery from a young age. Tractors, trucks, planes and trains — anything with oomph and power is a popular choice for starry-eyed young ones.

In 2016, 6-year-old Ethan from Rancho Cordova, California, had a fascination with a very particular kind of vehicle: garbage trucks. It’s a shared interest, with many children developing a passion for them thanks to the weekly appearance of the large, loud trucks.

Ethan’s situation was a little different than many children’s, though.

Since he was just 8 weeks old, he has been undergoing treatment for cystic fibrosis, a disease that gives its sufferers a median life expectancy of just 44 years.

“I want him to have fun and not have to worry about the day-to-day,” his dad, Ken Dean, told Fox News four years ago. “It’s all about him.”

At the time, the Make-A-Wish Foundation helped arrange a special treat for the garbage-truck-obsessed kiddo, and what followed was a day that brought joy to more than just the recipient.

“When selecting his wish, one in particular stood out to him — to be a garbage man!” the Make-A-Wish Northeastern & Central California and Northeastern Nevada website shared. “He is a big fan of the garbage man, and loves to watch them come to pick up his trash.”

Ethan’s dad confirmed his son’s obsession.

On our way to pick-up Ethan in his very own garbage truck! Hope he’s surprised! #EthanCleansUp pic.twitter.com/ZxlxdhedUF — Make-A-Wish CA NV (@MakeAWishCANV) July 26, 2016

“We pretty much knew it was going to be about garbage trucks,” Dean said. “He’s been watching them come down the street since he first learned how to crawl.”

So the date and the scene were set to give Ethan a wonderful day.

He showed up on a Tuesday at his elementary school, and from there he experienced five stops to give him a taste of that garbage man life, breaking for a news conference and lunch at the state capitol.

“On July 26, 2016 Ethan was surprised at school when he was picked up in his very own garbage truck,” the Make-A-Wish website continued. “He received his own Waste Management uniform and name tag that he got wear all day.

“Ethan spent the next few hours ‘cleaning up’ Sacramento with the help of Waste Management and his Adopt-A-Wish sponsor, Randle Communications, in a garbage truck fittingly labeled ‘Ethan’s Garbage Truck.’ Superheroes welcomed Ethan at each stop where he learned the importance of recycling, reducing and reusing.”

John deBerge with Make-A-Wish pointed out that anyone can help make a child’s dreams come true.

“Ethan’s wish to be a garbage man for a day is a perfect example that anyone and everyone has the ability to grant a wish,” deBerge told ABC News.

“Today we saw a local garbage man alongside thousands from the community of Sacramento, join together to make a 6-year-old boy’s wish come true.”

The photos say it all: Ethan’s day as a garbage man will certainly stick with him for the rest of his life.

