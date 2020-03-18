As long as coronavirus is an issue, Bernie would be a fool to drop out

I want to start by staying I’m not hoping that anyone gets sick. I don’t want Bernie sick. I don’t want Biden sick. I don’t want Trump sick. I don’t want Tulsi Gabbard – who is still running despite the Dems’ best efforts – to get sick.

I want everyone to be happy and healthy, and to lead long, fulfilling, lives. With that as a caveat, allow me to think like a campaign strategist for a moment.

As Dan told you earlier, Bernie Sanders was absolutely trounced during this week’s primaries. Biden ran the table, and hammered a whole pile of nails into the Sanders campaign coffin. Bernie went from ‘unlikely’ to ‘almost impossible long shot’ in the space of a few hours.

All over the internet, Democrats are demanding that he drop out. Gone are the days when they were beating the socialist drum. After his grotesque effort to whitewash the Castro regime’s atrocities, they realized he was a general election loser. So, they’ve collectively decided to put all their chips on Joe Biden.

They know he probably can’t win either, but at least he has a prayer.

However, if Bernie actually wants to be President (and I’m not 100% sure that’s the case) he’d be a fool to walk away. Dems will call in favors and ply him with promises of relevance. They’ll offer him some sort of compensation, probably something along the lines of whatever he got to endorse Hillary. But the fact is his longshot may not be as long as everyone claims.

The reason? One word: Coronavirus.

The disease is a massive wild-card for the 2020 election. Joe Biden’s health, like it or not, is already an issue. Trump seems to be fine, but he’s no spring chicken either. Both of them are constantly in contact with the kinds of large groups that the CDC has labeled as a risk.

If you’re advising the Sanders campaign, you’d have to come to the following conclusion: Scale back events. Stay away from crowds, but don’t throw in the towel. Instead, increase your media presence, fight to get your message out there, hang on to your supporters, and take a solid ‘wait and see’ attitude.

There’s no reason to leave the arena, when everything is so incredibly uncertain. All it would take is one sliver of unfortunate health news, or the unintended consequences of our current financial situation, to radically alter the playing field. If either Trump or Biden are suddenly down for the count, the entire equation changes.

There’s no reason for Bernie to give up his effort, just to placate a group of party elites that are clearly is trying to drive him away.

If there is anything genuine about his campaign, he should stay in – at the very least – until the convention.