How to look to God when the coronavirus has taken away things we were sure we needed

Like many of you – perhaps most of you – I have spent a lot of time in recent days praying for the end of the coronavirus pandemic.

I’ve asked God to heal those who are infected, to stop any more people from getting infected and to restore the jobs and other aspects of our society that are being lost due to the response. Now I realize some will point to this and say, “See? Prayer doesn’t work! The disease is still spreading!”

That’s when it becomes necessary to explain that God is sovereign – that He hears and cares about our petitions to Him, but He ultimately knows exactly what He’s doing and why. And if God is up to something that’s beyond our ability to comprehend, then the requests we bring him that are born of our own tunnel vision will have to wait.

But sometimes the Holy Spirit will offer me some insight, and He did so on Monday. I’m not claiming to have been told everything about what’s happening and why. That is certainly not the case. But here’s what I did hear:

We live in a very wealthy society, and there are things we just consider part of our normal lives that sometimes become idols. That is to say, we rely on the things, or the experiences, or the circumstances as a substitute for reliance on God.

For years my son and I have been hitting the gym early every morning. It’s as much a part of our daily routine as brushing our teeth. When the word came on Monday that we would not be able to do so for awhile, it hit us like a punch in the gut. But there are other ways to work out, and maybe there is time spent working out that could be devoted to reading God’s Word, or to prayer.

Many people love to eat out and do it regularly. Now that restaurants are closed to in-house dining, we either have to order carryout or in some cases learn to cook. My daughter and I go out to lunch together several times a week. It’s one of our favorite things to do. Now we have to come up with another plan. But God has blessed us with access to food, and we can complain about the restaurants closing or we can be grateful for having something to eat.

Our family has season-long digital passes to Detroit Tigers games. We usually go to between 25 and 35 games a year, and we wait through the winter with eager anticipation for the start of each season. If this season had gone according to plan we’d be 12 days away from the Tigers’ home opener. As it stands, we’re probably at least two months away from the season starting, and that’s the best-case scenario. We really miss baseball! But God gives us the gifts of faith, hope, love, joy, beauty and wisdom. And He gave us His Son Jesus Christ as the perfect offering to reconcile us to Him. If we contemplate these things as we’re commanded to do in Philippians 4:8, our hearts should be filled with gladness – even if there are no games.

I do not write this to minimize the suffering of people who are losing their jobs or their businesses. That’s not what this is about. We should all continue to pray for them and do whatever we can to help them. But what God wants us to know is that many things in our lives – things we’re sure we can’t do without – pale in comparison to the riches of His presence in our lives. And when everything else is taken away, He wants us to show Him we can still abide in joy by focusing our minds and our hearts on Him.

That is one of the most important things we can do to get through this. As so much is being taken away, can we recognize that the gifts of God are really all we need, and return to fully appreciating Him and everything He has for us?

The coronavirus will come and go, but God is forever. The coronavirus will claim some lives and do a lot of damage, but God will wipe every eye and heal every wound.

This is a fallen world, and we should not be surprised when we experience suffering in it. The place to turn our attention is to the eternal God, whose Kingdom is forever and will have no place for suffering. If we love Him now, we’ll turn to Him more than ever so we can stay on track to be with Him in the Kingdom to come.