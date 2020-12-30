Looks Like the Media Will Tell Us About Everyone Who Dies After Getting Vaccinated, Even When Unrelated

With all due respect to his loved ones, why is it international news that an 88-year-old man in Israel died on Tuesday?

Read the story and you’ll see it immediately: He had just received the COVID vaccine.

Man Dies Immediately After Receiving COVID Vaccine!

Except that it’s not real news at all, because the one had nothing to do with the other. The man died from a combination of serious illnesses he had before being vaccinated.

The previous day, a 75-year-old man also died just after receiving the vaccine. And just like the first man we talked about, his death had nothing to do with the vaccine. The man died of a heart attack. He didn’t have the heart attack because he received a COVID vaccine. He had a heart attack because he was 75 years old and he had a bad heart. It’s hardly an uncommon occurrence.

TRENDING: Dan Calabrese: A Few Ideas To Keep the Country from Fiscal Ruin

Yet it seems the media are determined to tell us about every situation in which a person receives the vaccination and dies soon thereafter. There are sure to be more, and the reason is simple math.

We’re vaccinating millions of people. We’re prioritizing the old. We’re especially prioritizing those who have other medical conditions. So consider the field: Millions of old, sick people. Do you know what old, sick people have a habit of doing with some frequency? Dying.

And even if you expand the field to younger, healthier people, you’re still going to get a certain percentage on a given day who get sick, or end up hospitalized, or end up dead. That’s basic probability and statistics. In no way does it indicate that the vaccines are ineffective or dangerous. It just indicates that people are mortal.

Yet if the media are going to trumpet every one of these stories, they’re going to drive down people’s confidence in the vaccine. That would be understandable if the vaccines were really causing people to get sick or die. But when they’re not, and the media’s own stories say so, what’s the point of continuing to publish these scare stories?

Do you trust the media when it comes to vaccine reporting? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Democrat politicians and their media enablers may be enjoying the fact that they are currently exercising so much power over the public. Perhaps that’s why they’ve had such little enthusiasm for the vaccines. They don’t like the idea that the little people can be liberated from their orders and can live free of concern about COVID. Maybe that’s why they’re so eager to undercut public confidence in the vaccines.

The rest of us would like this nightmare to be over. So if there really are problems with the vaccines, then let’s hear about them. But they can spare us the never-ending horror stories based on nothing more than coincidence. At least they should. But they won’t, because this is the kind of nonsense they peddle.

Remember how upset they were when President Trump called them the enemy of the people? If people die because they get COVID, because they refused to be vaccinated, because they heard some contrived horror story from the media, well . . . if the shoe fits.