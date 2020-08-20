Looks like Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman is going to be canceled; did he do it to himself?

I have often written that people should not be terrified to simply say what’s on their minds for fear that it will run afoul of the most woke mobs, thus getting them canceled. We’ve reached the point where there’s essentially a speech code in this country. If you violate the code, it won’t be the government that comes for you. It will likely be your own employer out of fear from the mob.

Then again, there are some things you can say that are so abjectly stupid – especially in an environment like this – that it’s hard to have sympathy for you. Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman may never broadcast another game, and it’s not complicated to explain why:

Thom Brennaman (reds play by play announcer) just casually drops a huge homophobic slur live on air without realizing his mic was hot pic.twitter.com/AdnD4HhlgP — Big Game Bengal (@BengalYouTube) August 20, 2020

I have no idea what he’s talking about, or what place he thinks is the, er, British slang for cigarette capital of the world. Brennaman clearly didn’t realize his microphone was live, so he must have been engaging in banter with his broadcast partner or one of the producers, or someone in the truck.

Clearly Brennaman did not intend for what he said to be part of the broadcast.

But he also clearly knew that he was about to go back on the air, because only seconds later he was reading a promo for the Reds pregame show on Fox Sports Ohio. Even if you are bound and determined to make a stupid remark off the air, do you really need to do it mere seconds before your mic will be live? What if you get the timing wrong and your mic is live?

In other words, the scenario in which we now find ourselves.

Here’s Brennaman’s on-air apology:

I have no interest in defending Brennaman’s remark. My position on homosexuality is based on Romans 1:27, 1 Corinthians 6:9-10 and a variety of other passages in Scripture. But it’s also based on John 8:11, in which Jesus declines to condemn a sinner and exhorts her to leave her life of sin. We don’t need to be calling people derogatory names. We need to be praying for them. So quite apart from the question of whether it was wise for Brennaman to say what he said in the sense of self-interest, it was simply wrong for him to say it. It was mean and not funny.

That said: Thom Brennaman has had a solid broadcast career for nearly three decades. He started working with the Cubs during the Harry Caray era, got picked up to do both baseball and football for Fox Sports, and eventually succeeded his dad Marty as the play-by-play man for the Reds. Brennaman was at the mic when Magglio Ordonez sent the Tigers to the 2006 World Series with a ninth-inning, three-run walkoff home run against the Oakland A’s.

I don’t think his offense here should wipe all that out.

But it just might. The Reds claim to be “devastated” by it. I suspect that’s hyperbole for the benefit of the woke mob, but they’re already talking about reviewing their broadcast booth in the coming days. As we discussed yesterday with Goodyear, corporate entities tend to do the safe thing so they won’t have any trouble, and the safest thing to do here would be to cut Brennaman loose.

John 8:11 can and should apply to Thom Brennaman as well. He should not be condemned. He should go forth and do stuff like this no more. But if this is his fate, he did it to himself. He has begged forgiveness. We are not in a very forgiving environment.

I bet he’ll think twice before he says something like that again. Here’s the highlight of Brennaman’s career is far as I’m concerned: