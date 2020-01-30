Looks like the Senate could vote (in other words, acquit) as soon as Friday

Democrats know, and have known all along, that President Trump is not going to be removed from office. It’s not a serious objective of theirs to get 67 senators to vote to convict, because that’s not going to come anywhere close to happening.

The purpose of this impeachment all along has been to do maximum political damage to the president, which is why you had secretive hearings in the House augmented by selective leaks. And that’s why Democrats have been demanding additional witnesses be called by the Senate – particularly John Bolton, whom the House couldn’t be bothered to subpoena. Then, calling Bolton would be too difficult and complicated. Now, not calling Bolton is a crime against humanity.

But the common thread in all this is that they know Trump’s going to get acquitted. The thing they’re hoping to avoid is Trump getting acquitted quickly, because the longer they can keep this fiasco going the more damage (they think) they can do to him.

That’s why what could happen as soon as Friday is their worst-case scenario:

U.S. Senator John Barrasso, the No. 3 Republican in seniority, said it was possible the trial could end on Friday without Democrats achieving their goal of having witnesses called to testify.

“The momentum is clearly in the direction of moving to final judgment on Friday. That vote will be Friday. We still have a couple members who said they want to listen to the answers to questions, but that’s where the momentum is,” Barrasso said.

Asked when Friday the vote might take place to settle the debate over witnesses and move to either acquit or convict Trump, Barrasso said probably Friday afternoon or late that day.

Ever since we heard about the whistleblower complaint in late September, the Democrat/media complex has made sure impeachment has dominated the headlines. The public may not care about it, but the media won’t talk about anything else if they can help it. That is, and has always been, the whole idea.

This is why you now have Democrats running around referring to Trump as “forever impeached,” because that’s how you remind the world at every opportunity that he has a scarlet “I” hanging around his neck. Because they hung it there, and they’re convinced he can never throw it off, although the boss might beg to differ.

The Democrats want this story to stay alive for as long as possible, and the media are all-too-eager to oblige them. They love impeachment and they hope it never ends.

But you can’t keep covering a story that’s come to an end. Oh, you can try, but eventually no one will be listening, watching or reading because you’re beating a dead horse and there are other sources that will tell you about real news that actually matters to your life.

Republicans know this. They’ve known from the beginning that this was the Democrats’ game in ever pushing impeachment – in addition to placating their rabid left-wing base that would accept nothing less.

So if the vote really happens as soon as Friday, then Trump’s acquittal means the story has run its course. Give us a few days of post-acquittal analysis if you must, but at some point you’re going to have to move on to things that are actually still happening, which impeachment won’t be.

This nonsense has gone on way too long already, and with the outcome not in question, there’s no sense dragging it out any further. Just because the Democrat/media complex is desperate to keep talking about this doesn’t mean we need to help them do it.