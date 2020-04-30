Lord high commander of all things Anthony Fauci not so sure he'll let us have sports this year

For days we’ve been hearing that everyone associated with Major League Baseball is optimistic we’re going to get some sort of season. It might be only 80 to 100 games. It might not start until July. It might not be in the usual locations. But baseball’s leaders have been working hard coming up with plans and protocols to make a season work, and some of us are waiting with eager anticipation for news that it’s finally going to happen.

What I’m about to tell you is actually no reason it can’t or shouldn’t. One man’s opinion is only that, and if baseball officials are confident they’ve worked out a good plan, then for crying out loud they should play ball.

But everyone is terrified of defying Dr. Anthony Fauci. It’s now seared into the nation’s consciousness that we can barely breathe unless Dr. Fauci gives permission. And Dr. Fauci said yesterday that he is not on board with sports right now, and maybe not at all for the rest of 2020:

Major League Baseball may be plotting a return, but Dr. Anthony Fauci has some bad news for everyone hoping for team sports to return. Fauci, the infectious disease expert who’s a part of the White House’s coronavirus task force, says that without widespread testing and quick results, sports may be sidelined for the duration of 2020.

“Safety, for the players and for the fans, trumps everything,” Fauci told the New York Times. “If you can’t guarantee safety, then unfortunately you’re going to have to bite the bullet and say, ‘We may have to go without this sport for this season.’”

No one would disagree that safety has to be the top priority. But it’s not as if baseball officials have been blowing off safety concerns in their efforts to come up with a plan to play. Indeed, safety has been the only real factor under consideration. Otherwise they’d just head for their home ballparks and open the gates.

And yes, everyone seems to recognize that widespread testing with quick results is key to this whole thing, because that’s what will tell you whether the people you’re letting in the ballpark – not just players but managers, coaches, umpires and everyone else – are infected with the virus. Most of baseball’s planning is based on the idea that testing is becoming more widely available and will be sufficient to make any plan for the season work.

My concern is this: After all this work, and all the plans they’ve come up with, baseball might now ditch the whole thing just because Anthony Fauci cast shade on it. His opinion is worth considering but he is not God and he is not the decision-maker. The same goes for any other company or industry. If we can come up with reasonable protocols for the safety of our employees and our customers, then we should have the right to operate without politicians or public health officials being able to overrule us.

So my message to Commissioner Rob Manfred and the owners is simply this: Come up with the best plan you can, and if you believe in it, then play. Don’t run and cower in the corner because you might get criticized for defying the Great and Mighty Fauci. No one elected him and he does not get to make our decisions for us, unless we all collectively decide to let him because he’s the “expert” and we have to “listen to the experts.”

Listen to them, sure. Let them run your life, no.

Play ball!