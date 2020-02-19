Los Angeles mayor: Our police don't help ICE, and if any of them try to, report to us their badge number!

SECTIONS
Dan Calabrese
Published February 19, 2020 at 3:00am
Democrats: The party that’s happy to help criminals break the law and get away with it. All because Donald Trump is trying to enforce the law, which means Democrats are duty-bound to oppose its enforcement at every turn.

I present to you Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who recorded this video alongside Police Chief Michael Moore. (Not that one.) Moore looks thrilled to be doing this, but he wants to keep his job so he plays along:

Not about partisan politics, huh?

This is about nothing but partisan politics. Democrats have turned ICE officers into monsters in their rhetoric, and they can’t very well turn around and help them, even though the only thing ICE does is enforce federal statutes that are currently on the books.

But it’s not enough for Los Angeles not to cooperate. They have to actively offer illegals advice on how to evade law enforcement. This is hardly unprecedented, of course. Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf actually took to Twitter to warn illegals when she became aware of an impending ICE raid. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler wouldn’t allow Portland police to assist when a local ICE office came under violent attack.

The Democrats’ stance on this has become so astonishingly pro-crime, they’ve actually made it possible for Donald Trump to sound reasonable on Twitter:

Should local police departments coordinate with ICE?

Not only is Garcetti not urging them to turn themselves in, he’s urging them to get the badge numbers of L.A. cops who lift a finger to enforce federal law and turn them in.

Why would anyone want to be a police officer in Los Angeles? Your mayor doesn’t have your back. Your chief doesn’t have your back. And now they’re urging criminals to snitch on you for trying to enforce the law.

By the way, it’s absurd to suggest that local law enforcement has no rule in enforcing federal law. Local police cooperate with federal agencies all the time. The only reason they’re not doing so in this case is that the mayors of liberal cities don’t like the guy at the top of the federal government. And if that means criminals go free, so be it. Refusing to help Donald Trump with anything is always the most important thing in Democrat America.

Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Dan Calabrese has spent more than 30 years as a writer, journalist and columnist, in addition to starting and operating a public relations firm, writing four books and now preparing to launch and produce two television series.

With a degree in political science and journalism from Western Michigan University, Dan worked as a journalist for outlets including the Grand Rapids Business Journal, DBusiness Magazine and the Macomb Daily, as well as several weekly newspaper chains early in his career. He also worked as assistant to the township supervisor in Canton, Michigan - taking the lead on priorities like communication and economic development - and later founded a public relations firm he operated for seven years.

In his time as a writer, Dan has been published by the likes of the Detroit News, Human Events, Transport Topics and Concrete Foundations, among many others.

He has also published four Christian spiritual warfare novels: Powers and Principalities (2009), Pharmakeia (2010), Dark Matter (2011) and Backstop (2017).

In partnership with his wife, Angie, Dan is now developing two new series for television.

He became editor of HermanCain.com and director of Herman Cain's media division in 2012.

Dan lives with his wife, Angie, and their son, Tony, in his hometown of Royal Oak, Michigan.







