Los Angeles mayor: Our police don't help ICE, and if any of them try to, report to us their badge number!

Democrats: The party that’s happy to help criminals break the law and get away with it. All because Donald Trump is trying to enforce the law, which means Democrats are duty-bound to oppose its enforcement at every turn.

I present to you Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who recorded this video alongside Police Chief Michael Moore. (Not that one.) Moore looks thrilled to be doing this, but he wants to keep his job so he plays along:

Regardless of your immigration status, I want every Angeleno to know your city is on your side. Here in Los Angeles, our police department does not coordinate with ICE or participate in immigration enforcement. Know your rights: https://t.co/2zfY8lUAyn pic.twitter.com/nYf1fXhBnU — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) February 15, 2020

Not about partisan politics, huh?

This is about nothing but partisan politics. Democrats have turned ICE officers into monsters in their rhetoric, and they can’t very well turn around and help them, even though the only thing ICE does is enforce federal statutes that are currently on the books.

But it’s not enough for Los Angeles not to cooperate. They have to actively offer illegals advice on how to evade law enforcement. This is hardly unprecedented, of course. Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf actually took to Twitter to warn illegals when she became aware of an impending ICE raid. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler wouldn’t allow Portland police to assist when a local ICE office came under violent attack.

The Democrats’ stance on this has become so astonishingly pro-crime, they’ve actually made it possible for Donald Trump to sound reasonable on Twitter:

The Mayor’s efforts to shield illegal aliens endangers the lives of the public and law enforcement who have to go into the field to apprehend those released. He shouldn’t be urging illegals to beat the system, he should be urging them to safely turn themselves in! https://t.co/sSJodorcVr — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2020

Should local police departments coordinate with ICE? Yes No

Not only is Garcetti not urging them to turn themselves in, he’s urging them to get the badge numbers of L.A. cops who lift a finger to enforce federal law and turn them in.

Why would anyone want to be a police officer in Los Angeles? Your mayor doesn’t have your back. Your chief doesn’t have your back. And now they’re urging criminals to snitch on you for trying to enforce the law.

By the way, it’s absurd to suggest that local law enforcement has no rule in enforcing federal law. Local police cooperate with federal agencies all the time. The only reason they’re not doing so in this case is that the mayors of liberal cities don’t like the guy at the top of the federal government. And if that means criminals go free, so be it. Refusing to help Donald Trump with anything is always the most important thing in Democrat America.