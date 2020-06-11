Madison mayor issues groveling apology for thanking cops and telling them she knows they're not evil monsters

This started out well. It ended badly. Satya Rhodes-Conway is the mayor of Madison, Wisconsin. On Monday she decided it would be a good idea to speak some words of encouragement for the city’s police department.

It was an unusually sincere and humble statement coming from a politician. She acknowledged that, between the pandemic and the riots, they must be exhausted. She recognized how difficult it must be to do your job when the people around you are insulting you and calling you all kinds of monstrous things you’re not.

She assured them that she knows they are not those things. I’m sure it was well-received by Madison police, as cops all across the country aren’t getting much love these days:

Unfortunately, whatever value this may have had to Madison cops was short-lived, because the ascendant activists of the moment got hold of the video. Rhodes-Conway was given a little talking-to. You do not tell police they are good public servants. You do not tell police they are not evil monsters. You do not thank them for the work they do.

This would not do. And Rhodes-Conway folded like a cheap suit:

Riddle me this: Why is there any inherent contradiction between affirming the dedication and good nature of your own local police and supporting the notion that black lives matter? If Madison police have no record of racist injustice, police brutality and abuse of power, what’s wrong with commending them for that? Why can’t you be 100 percent in favor or racial justice and still be 100 percent in favor of your police force?

The first Rhodes-Conway video – the one to the police – was refreshingly sincere and from the heart. The second one sounds like it was written, vetted and approved by activists. (In fact, if you pay attention to her eyes, you can tell she’s reading it.) It sounds like a hostage video.

This nation has a real opportunity here to address issues of police brutality while letting the black community know we love them and we have their backs. I want us to do those things. They are good things to do and they are necessary.

But if this is the way it’s going to be approached, we’re going to blow it. We cannot force everyone to treat the police as detestable racist enemies. We cannot bully everyone into using only the approved language, saying only the approved things and issuing groveling apologies if they dare to speak what they’re really thinking.

There is no reason to think Mayor Rhodes-Conway is anything but 100 percent supportive of the quest for justice, fairness and dignity for black people. There is no inconsistency between that and the belief that the Madison Police Department is better than the protesters might be saying. And it’s her job as mayor to be a supportive leader for all city employees, including the cops.

Indeed, her approach circa Monday was exactly the right one. Affirm the good police officers while also seeking solutions to the problems that afflict the black community. That’s how good leaders bring people together.

But she clearly wasn’t committed to that approach, because as soon as she got a little pressure, she caved quickly.

This needs to stop. People who want to help don’t need to be bullied into humiliations like this because they think for themselves and speak for themselves. The nation is ready to be united behind solutions to police brutality and racial injustice. If you want to destroy that unity, this is exactly how you do it.